CHICAGO — In the top of the third inning on Wednesday night, Kyle Schwarber took off from second base to third base, setting himself up to score on a sacrifice fly. He jokingly tipped his cap to the dugout, and touched home plate when Bryce Harper popped up to left field, to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

It was a smart baseball move, and had the potential to set a more positive tone for the Phillies in what was a must-win game against the Cubs, a team with a record well below .500. But instead, they reverted to their old ways, losing, 4-2, because they failed to score with runners in scoring position and because Aaron Nola gave up four runs in the fifth inning.

The Phillies have now lost all five games they’ve played against the Cubs this season. They’ve lost their last four games, and nine of their last 12, and with a 5-1 Brewers win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, the Phillies’ lead in the NL wild card standings has dwindled to just a half a game.

“Just because we’re down to this last road trip, and we’re pushing for a wild card spot, we can’t let those thoughts into the head,” Schwarber said. “We have to have the same thoughts we’ve had for pretty much the whole year. Where we fight, scratch and claw to win a baseball game. That’s what we’re going to have to keep doing.

“I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job of keeping thoughts out of the head of getting to the postseason, or looking at a scoreboard. It’s in our control. And we’re going to have to get back to fight, scratch and clawing. Everyone’s got the right mindset. And we just have to keep going.”

Aaron Nola cruises — then stumbles

Initially, it looked like Aaron Nola, who entered the game with a 2.08 ERA, was headed towards another good September start. He cruised through his first four innings of work, allowing just one hit on 53 pitches, and 37 strikes, but he hit a wall in the fifth inning.

Nola started the inning by allowing a single to Nico Hoerner, and from there, allowed another single, a forceout that scored Hoerner, a hit by pitch, and a three-run home run to Christopher Morel, who is quickly establishing himself as a Phillie killer.

Nola bounced back in the sixth inning after striking out two hitters and inducing a groundout, but the damage had been done. He slammed his glove down in frustration when he reached the dugout.

“It was missed location,” Nola said of that fifth inning. “Two base hits and then I got the groundball, but got 3-2 on Morel but missed my location pretty good right there. He put a pretty good swing on it.”

Nola finished his night at six innings pitched, allowing five hits, four earned runs, no walks and one home run with eight strikeouts and one hit batsman.

Offense squanders their chances

The Phillies had their opportunities to score on Wednesday night. They knocked in 11 hits and drew two walks. But they also didn’t drive in the runners they did get on base, going 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Their best chances to do damage against the Cubs came in the top of the fourth, in the top of the seventh and in the top of the eighth. In the top of the fourth, Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos and Jean Segura all hit singles to load the bases with one out. But Bryson Stott popped out, and Schwarber grounded out to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Schwarber hit a double and Rhys Hoskins hit a single to put runners on first and third. Harper drove Schwarber home with a groundout to cut the Phillies deficit from 4-1 to 4-2, but J.T. Realmuto lined out and Bohm struck out after that.

In the top of the eighth, Castellanos and Segura both hit singles to put runners on first and second with one out. But Matt Vierling, pinch hitting for Stott, struck out and Schwarber did too.

This is a team that has prided itself on its ability to fight, no matter what situation, and a three-run or two-run deficit should not seem insurmountable. But the Phillies’ offense has looked lifeless this series.

Schwarber said he doesn’t believe the team is pressing in their at-bats.

“I think it’s just more of just that we didn’t execute” he said. “We’re not going up there and I don’t think anyone is telling themselves we have to get a hit, because I don’t think that’s the right mindset to have. We’re just trying to get a pitch to handle and put the barrel on the ball. And it’s been one of those little funks right now. Obviously, we don’t want it to be happening right now. We’re going to have to find a way out of it.

“Obviously, we’re not happy with what’s going on. We want to score runs. Nola did his thing, he kept us in the game for six innings, he had that one inning, but we still had opportunities, and we’re going to have to capitalize on those. It’s kind of chalked up to we just couldn’t get it done today. And we’ve got an opportunity to get it done tomorrow, and that’s what we’re going to have to do. Learn from it, flip the switch, try to win a game tomorrow and go from there.”

Castellanos with another good night

If you’re looking for some positive Phillies news, Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 on Wednesday night in his second game back since he was activated off of the 10-day injured list.