CHICAGO -- The ninth pitch Zack Wheeler threw Wednesday night was grounded softly to the left side of the infield, bouncing perfectly to shortstop Didi Gregorius for what seemed like the second out of the first inning. An 8-3 loss to the Cubs was Wheeler’s final start of the first half and it seemed like he would begin the game with a stress-free inning.

But Gregorius botched the grounder, the runner was safe at first, and a frustrating night started to unravel. All seven of Wheeler’s runs -- four of which were earned -- scored with two outs. Wheeler allowed eight hits in 52/3 innings, struck out six, and will go to the All-Star Game with a 2.26 ERA.

Wheeler could be in line to start on Tuesday for the National League as Jacob deGrom, who pitched Wednesday for the Mets, said he will not travel to Colorado for the game. Wheeler’s ERA is the seventh-best among NL starters and his 145 strikeouts trail only deGrom among NL pitchers.

The Phillies won the first two games of the four-game series by a combined margin of 28-13. They pummeled the Cubs, who entered Wednesday mired in an 11-game losing streak, for two nights but it was the Phils who took the punches on their third night at Wrigley.

The Cubs scored three times in the first after Gregorius’ error. Wheeler allowed two more runs in the second when Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras had back-to-back RBI hits. He retired the next nine batters he faced before running into trouble in the sixth, which forced manager Joe Girardi to call on his shaky bullpen.

Brogdon’s rough night

Connor Brogdon gave the Phillies two key innings on Monday night, but he couldn’t deliver on Wednesday. Girardi inserted Brogdon with two outs in the sixth inning after Wheeler walked Ian Happ to put runners on first and second.

Joc Pederson roped an RBI single to left and Patrick Wisdom doubled down the left-field line as the Cubs tacked on two more. A two-run deficit was now a five-run hole. Brogdon has had nights this season like Monday where he looks like a dependable bullpen arm. But nights like Wednesday make him hard to trust in big spots.

McCutchen keeps going

Andrew McCutchen is following up his terrific June with a strong July. He homered in the sixth inning to get the Phillies within two runs before Brogdon stumbled. Since June 1, McCutchen has raised his OPS (.799) by 118 points. He has homered in two straight games and has four extra-base hits in the first three games of the series.

Up next

Zach Eflin starts Thursday night’s series finale against Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay. Eflin has allowed three earned runs in his last two starts, but the Phils have won just two of his last nine outings.