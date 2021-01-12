Nothing Schilling said last week influenced the Hall of Fame voters who have increasingly shown their support in recent years because ballots had to be cast by Dec. 31. It’s kind of funny how earlier voting might actually benefit one of Trump’s most devout supporters. Schilling, in his eighth year on the ballot, received 70% of the vote, an increase of 9.1% from the year before. A player needs 75% of the vote, so a similar jolt to last year’s and Schilling will be a Hall of Famer.