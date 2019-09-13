Keuchel might be the embodiment of the Phillies’ failure to improve the rotation, but there were other opportunities, too, long before the July 31 trade deadline, when Klentak and team president Andy MacPhail didn’t see the sense in going all-in on a move for a pitcher when the likeliest reward would have been a chance to play in one wild-card game for the right to face the NL-best Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five division series.