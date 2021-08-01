Daniel Brito, a Phillies minor-league infielder, collapsed Saturday during a game in Rochester, N.Y. and had surgery at an area hospital after leaving the field in an ambulance.

The 23-year-old was playing the field in the first inning of triple-A Lehigh Valley’s game when he suffered a medical emergency. The Democrat and Chronicle reported that Brito was on the ground for 20 minutes and was administered oxygen by a paramedic on the field before the ambulance arrived. The game was suspended.

The Phillies issued a statement to say Brito was having surgery but said “no additional information on Daniel’s condition is available at this time.”

Brito signed with the Phillies in 2014 out of Venezuela. He started the season with double-A Reading, where he hit .296 with a .820 OPS in 63 games before being promoted in July to triple A. Saturday was his ninth game with the IronPigs.

He won a minor-league Gold Glove Award in 2018 for his play at second base and is one of the organization’s top defenders.