WASHINGTON -- Daniel Brito, the minor-league infielder who collapsed during a game last Saturday and underwent emergency surgery, has been upgraded to stable condition, the Phillies announced Tuesday.

Brito, 23, “continues to undergo medical testing,” the team said in a statement, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

Phillies officials are deeply concerned about Brito after he had what the club characterized as a “medical emergency” in the first inning of triple-A Lehigh Valley’s game in Rochester. The team flew Brito’s mother to upstate New York from Venezuela to be with him and his girlfriend.

Details of what happened have not been released. But according to an account of the incident in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Brito nearly fell to the ground before opposing manager Matt LeCroy caught him. Lehigh Valley manager Gary Jones ran onto the field and helped shortstop Nick Maton and LeCroy guide Brito safely to the grass, where he remained for approximately 20 minutes while a paramedic administered oxygen. An ambulance transported Brito to the hospital.

“He needs a lot of prayers. It’s scary,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said last weekend. “It just shows you how precious everything is.”

Lehigh Valley returned home Tuesday night and Brito’s teammates hung his jersey and hat in the dugout.

The Phillies signed Brito as a 16-year-old out of Venezuela in 2014. He progressed through the farm system, developing a reputation for solid defense at multiple infield positions but primarily second base.

Brito began the season at double-A Reading before a recent promotion to Lehigh Valley. In 71 games overall, he’s batting .295 with 15 doubles, eight homers, and an .837 OPS.

Brogdon to injured list

The Phillies placed reliever Connor Brogdon on the 10-day injured list with elbow tendinitis and recalled reliever Mauricio Llovera from Lehigh Valley. The move is retroactive to Saturday, making Brogdon eligible to return Aug. 10.

Brogdon hasn’t pitched since last Thursday because of discomfort near his right forearm. He threw a bullpen session Tuesday and “just didn’t feel right,” according to Girardi, who noted that the Phillies’ initial exams didn’t reveal structural damage to the elbow.

In 42 appearances, Brogdon has a 3.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.

Hoskins returns

After pinch-hitting in the sixth inning Monday night, first baseman Rhys Hoskins was in the lineup for the first time since tweaking his left groin last Thursday. But his return came with one caveat.

“I wouldn’t expect him to run 100%,” Girardi said. “I told him, ‘You’ve got to guard it a little bit. Be smart.’”

Seranthony begins comeback

One year and four days after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, reliever Seranthony Dominguez began a rehab assignment with a 21-pitch scoreless inning for high-A Jersey Shore. He struck out the first two Aberdeen batters, then got a groundout.

Barring a setback, Dominguez’s minor-league stint can last for a maximum of 30 days before the Phillies would need to reinstate him to the roster. It’s possible, then, that he could rejoin the team in September, according to Girardi.

One thing the Phillies will watch: Dominguez’s velocity. His fastball averaged 97.9 mph before the injury. To this point, he said he’s been throwing 93-94 mph.

Extra bases

The Phillies’ low-A affiliate in Clearwater, Fla., postponed a fourth consecutive game Tuesday night because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the team’s facility. Fourteen players, including top pitching prospect Mick Abel, were placed on the injured list without a designation. ... Two weeks after Zach Eflin went on the injured list with right knee tendinitis, the Phillies still don’t have a plan for his return. Eflin has played catch from as much as 120 feet but has not yet thrown off a mound, according to Girardi. ... Veteran reliever Brandon Kintzler cleared waivers after being designated for assignment last Friday. He declined a minor-league assignment and was released. ... Chase Anderson (2-4, 6.75 ERA) will make his return to the Phillies’ rotation Wednesday night against Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino (3-2, 3.08).