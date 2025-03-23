Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle, a Delco native, homers on first pitch he sees against Phillies’ Aaron Nola

CLEARWATER, Fla. — He had no name on his back — minor-league guys never do — but Phillies fans at BayCare Ballpark seemed to know who Kevin McGonigle was. He received quite a few cheers when he ripped a first-pitch home run off Aaron Nola to start the third inning Sunday.

McGonigle is a 20-year-old prospect for the Tigers, a 5-foot-10 fireplug who is ranked third in the organization and 28th in baseball by MLB.com. He’s a minor-league player who was added to the Tigers’ traveling roster to face his hometown team Sunday, and those in the know at BayCare were happy for the Delco kid.

He grew up idolizing Phillies second baseman Chase Utley, whose path he might more fully follow sooner than later. He’s a shortstop today, but most scouts projected him to be a second baseman by the time he hits the majors. That might happen sooner than later.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Delco’s Kevin McGonigle models his game after Chase Utley and could be a top pick in the 2023 MLB draft

The Tigers made him the 37th overall pick in 2023, after a stellar career at Bonner-Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, where he struck out just twice as a senior and hit .530. In 2024, McGonigle hit .326 in 60 games for Lakeland in the Florida State League before being promoted to high-A West Michigan. There, he struggled and saw his first full professional season cut short when he broke the hamate bone at the base of his right hand.

He felt great Sunday.

“I grew up a Phillies fan my whole life,” said McGonigle, grinning widely after the game. “I was very excited to go out and face Aaron Nola. I grew up watching Nola, [Bryce] Harper, all those guys.”

When McGonigle found out Saturday he’d be making the trip from Lakeland to Clearwater on Sunday, he spent the night doing homework.

“I studied him a little bit last night before I went to bed,” McGonigle said. “I knew that first-pitch heater was coming. I was sitting on it. I was ready for it.”

He hit it 406 feet at 111.3 mph to right-center field.

He had a cousin in the stands, but the game was broadcast in the Philadelphia area, so he knows his people saw it happen. He hadn’t let himself look at his text messages, saving them to savor on the hourlong bus ride back to the Tigers’ spring facility in Lakeland, Fla.

McGonigle was on Cloud Nine for most of the rest of the game, especially after he walked in his second at-bat. As he stood on first base, Harper, who plays the position, said, “Nice swing.”

McGonigle replied, “Thanks. I grew up 15 minutes from the stadium, and loved watching you.”

“That’s awesome,” Harper said. “Good luck this year.”

Later, after Kyle Schwarber doubled and stood on second base, Schwarber called McGonigle over.

“I heard you hit with K-Long,” Schwarber said.

It’s true, McGonigle said. He took hitting lessons from Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long three years ago.

“Nice swing out there,” Schwarber told McGonigle. He knew exactly how the kid was feeling.

Schwarber is a native of Middletown, Ohio, and he adored the Reds. In 2015 he played his 11th big-league game, and it was in Cincinnati. He hit a ground-rule double in the fifth inning. As he waited for play to resume, he told second baseman Brandon Phillips, “You know, I grew up watching you.”

Schwarber wasn’t done that day. He hit a two-run homer in the ninth to force extra innings, then hit the game-winning home run in the 13th. Certainly, four hits, two homers, and four RBIs trumps McGonigle’s spring training homer off Nola. Heck, it might be the best homecoming performance in big-league history.

Nola once had a day more like McGonigle’s.

Nola began 2015 at double-A Reading, but he was called into camp that spring for a spot appearance. It was his first big-league spring training outing. Not only did he pitch three scoreless innings, he did so against the Yankees. Alex Rodriguez ripped a single up the middle off Nola in the first inning, but in the third inning it was a different story.

“I punched him out in his second at-bat,” Nola said. It was one of his four strikeouts that day. “That was pretty cool.”

McGonigle knows the feeling.

Play of the game

McGonigle walked in his second plate appearance and was quickly erased. Hao-Yu Lee ripped a ball up the middle, but second baseman Bryson Stott dived, snared it on the second hop, and flipped to Trea Turner while still on his belly. Turner relayed it to first base in plenty of time for a double play.

Scare of the game

Stott was credited with a inside-the-park home run, but it came at a terrifying cost.

As the ball sliced into the gap in left-center field, Tigers centerfielder Max Clark dived to catch it. He did not catch it. As he landed, left fielder Justyn-Henry Malloy caught his foot on Clark’s body and flipped, head over heels, over Clark.

Both players lay still for several moments as the crowd froze. Clark got up first and stayed in the game. Malloy had to be helped to his feet. He left the game, mostly under his own power. The Tigers said they would update his condition Monday.

Extra bases

José Alvarado pitched the seventh inning, allowed a leadoff single but no runs, struck out the next three batters, and averaged more than 100 mph on the 14 fastballs he threw. Alvarado has allowed three hits, three walks, and zero and runs in eight spring outings. ... Orion Kerkering pitched a clean sixth inning. He has allowed one run, struck out nine, and walked one in his nine spring outings. ... Ranger Suárez played catch for a second day in a row, without incident. He has not pitched since his second outing, March 9, because of back soreness. Due to two early off days, the Phillies don’t need a fifth starter until April 6. If Suárez cannot start that day, then Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start. ... Walker will start Monday’s Grapefruit League finale against the visiting Rays. ... Matt Strahm, sidelined most of the spring with shoulder soreness, had no problems after pitching a minor-league game Saturday. He is scheduled to pitch Monday. If that goes well, he will not open the season on the injured list. ... Cristopher Sánchez, who is slated to start Game 4, which is the home opener next Monday, will throw a simulated game Monday as his final spring work. ... Nola gave up one run in five innings and finished the spring having given up three runs in four starts. ... The Phillies claimed right-hander Carlos Hernández off waivers from the Royals and designated right-hander Tyler Phillips for assignment.