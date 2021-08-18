PHOENIX — When the Phillies took Alec Bohm out of the lineup for a few games last week, manager Joe Girardi referred to it as a “reset” for the young third baseman. At what point does it become a benching?

Bohm didn’t start for a fifth consecutive game here Tuesday night in the opener of a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He likely won’t start Wednesday night either, according to Girardi, but could be back in the lineup Thursday when the Phillies face a lefty (Madison Bumgarner).

The root of Bohm’s struggles have come with the glove. He has been among the worst defensive third basemen in baseball and made a costly error that was later changed to a hit at first base last week against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.

“I’m good,” Bohm said of his state of mind. “It is what it is. No reason to be frustrated about anything. We’re in a playoff race. If one guy’s frustrated about not playing, it’s going to bring everybody down. There’s no frustration over it.”

With a starting rotation that tends to give up a lot of ground balls, including Tuesday night’s starter, Kyle Gibson, Girardi has opted to start sure-handed utilityman Ronald Torreyes at third base.

”I think you look at the type of pitchers on the mound that day,” Girardi said. “This is a time of year that, if a guys playing well, he’s probably going to play, and that’s what Torreyes has done.”

If Bohm isn’t going to regain an everyday role, the Phillies may eventually face the decision to send him to triple A. Veteran infielder Freddy Galvis, who hasn’t played in two months because of a quadriceps injury, began a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday night for triple-A Lehigh Valley. He could be ready to play soon.

”It’s tough because he’s a kid that’s used to playing every day,” Girardi said. “Those are things that you have to balance. Obviously we believe in this kid. I wouldn’t send him out for double switches if I didn’t believe in this kid. But again, I just think Torreyes is playing so well.”

Hoskins getting close

Rhys Hoskins remains on track to return from the injured list this week, likely Thursday or Friday. The Phillies first baseman tested his strained left groin by running at about 70%, according to Girardi. He’s expected to continue to ramp up the intensity Wednesday before being reevaluated.

Hoskins, who received a cortisone injection last Friday to aid the healing process, has missed 10 games — and 14 of the last 17. He said the injury bothers him more when he accelerates on the bases than when he hits or plays defense.

Herrera hobbled

Center fielder Odúbel Herrera would’ve been in the lineup if not for soreness in his right ankle, a recurring problem that landed him on the injured list last month and flared late in Sunday’s game.

The Phillies believe Herrera’s heel will benefit from a few days out of the lineup. Travis Jankowski started in his place.

Extra bases

Zach Eflin (knee) threw a bullpen session. The Phillies are deciding between another live-batting session and a rehab assignment as the next step. … Vince Velasquez, who has been sidelined with a blister on his right middle finger, struck out the side and allowed a hit in one inning of a minor-league rehab assignment at low-A Clearwater. … Reliever Sam Coonrod was set to begin a rehab assignment at Lehigh Valley. … From the Small World Department: Arizona outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho, named for Darren Daulton, is the son of former Phillies coach Gary Varsho, who was Girardi’s first road roommate with the Chicago Cubs in 1989. … Left-hander Ranger Suárez (5-3, 1.07 ERA) will face Diamondbacks right-hander Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 2.30). Suárez, making his fourth start, will be stretched out to 90-95 pitches, according to Girardi.