Cristopher Sánchez gets rocked as the Phillies lose their third straight to the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Phillies had an opportunity to wrap up their 10-game West coast road swing on a positive note and secure a season series win against their rival Diamondbacks on Sunday.

They did neither. A rough outing for starter Cristopher Sánchez and a lack of consistent offensive production resulted in the Phillies’ third straight loss to Arizona, 12-5. The Phillies were outhit, 18-8, as they closed out the road trip with a 4-6 record.

Sánchez pitched with a lot of traffic on the base paths, surpassing his career high by allowing 12 hits. He also issued two walks. Alec Bohm’s RBI double in the first inning gave Sánchez a two-run lead to work with, but he allowed three straight singles in the bottom of the inning that gave the Diamondbacks a run back.

Things fell apart in the third inning. Sánchez left too many pitches down the middle and the Diamondbacks capitalized with three singles and two doubles. A wild pitch scored another and made it a four-run inning for Arizona, which took a 5-2 lead.

The Phillies’ bullpen didn’t fare any better. Tanner Banks entered the game with two outs and two on in the fifth, and gave up a walk and a bases-clearing triple. The Diamondbacks tacked on an unearned run off Orion Kerkering in the sixth and scored three runs off José Alvarado in the seventh.

Alvarado allowed just his second home run of the year to a left-handed hitter when Corbin Carroll crushed his sinker to the opposite field.

The Phillies’ bats seemed to wake up in the seventh, when the bottom half of the lineup strung together four hits off reliever Dylan Floro to manufacture three runs. Trea Turner hit into a double play to end the rally.

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. robbed Bryce Harper of an extra-base hit in the third inning when the game was still in reach, making a leaping catch up against Arizona’s bullpen fence. Harper launched the ball 351 feet the opposite way, for what would have been in a home run in 20 out of 30 major league ballparks.

Merrill Kelly returned from a right shoulder strain to make his first start for Arizona since April 15. After Bohm’s two-run double in the first, Kelly kept the Phillies off the board until he was relieved in the sixth.