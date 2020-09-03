“For the wolves of the Philly sports media landscape at the time – and I use that term with all due affection – Richie’s cool was interpreted as aloof, sullen, even militant,” Tollin said. “This was at a time when the writers were fueling the fires in a racially-polarized city at the time when there was great unrest in the streets of Philadelphia, not unlike the summer of 2020. This was a time before our collective consciousness was raised, before we really understood the historical context and acknowledged the forces of racism at work. So, the greatest Phillies player in a generation was booed unmercifully by his own fans.”