“He asked me to stay in the clubhouse,” Schmidt said. “He could see a frown on my face. I wasn’t smiling much and I wasn’t having any fun. He said, ‘Sit down here.’ He said, ‘Mike, you have to have some fun in this game. That’s what it is all about, having fun. You and I are going to have some fun today. When we go out on the field we’re going to look at each other, we’re going to laugh, we’re going to smile, we’re going to high five and between innings when we run out to our positions, I’m going to throw you some passes with the baseball and you can catch some touchdown passes.’ "