“I think they have a system that helps them get some signs and stuff,” Mets bench coach Jim Riggleman told the New York Post after the Dodgers put up nine runs on 17 hits in the first game of the series. “I don’t think it’s anything illegal, but I think they just do a good job of picking up things. If you do anything in your delivery that’s different, if your sequences are repetitive. We talked about it. Because they are taking some hefty cuts. They are not getting cheated. We made some pretty good pitches that they got. We’ll do better.”