Stayed up late to watch last night’s listless loss? You’ve got a tight turnaround, as do the Phillies.
Thursday’s series finale against the Dodgers will begin at 12:35 p.m. You can follow along here.
Already at your computer? Good. Because that’s the only way you can watch today’s game.
Phillies-Dodgers will be streamed exclusively on YouTube. It’s the first time in history the video giant has exclusive rights to a baseball game. Find out more details about that arrangement here.
Follow along with our live update feed below.
