LOS ANGELES – A new era in Phillies baseball may have begun Saturday night in Dodger Stadium. Forced to come up with a backup plan after Zach Eflin landed on the injured list Friday, manager Gabe Kapler considered using traditional starters like Cole Irvin and Vince Velasquez.
Instead, he settled upon what they call an opener in today’s game.
In an effort to keep the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers off balance in some way, shape or form, Kapler sent left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez to the mound for his first start since his rookie season in 2013.
The strategy proved to be a sound one even if the Phillies did not get the desired result in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the Dodgers. After Bryce Harper tied the game with a two-run homer for the Phillies in the eighth, Los Angeles won it in the bottom of the ninth against Phillies closer Hector Neris when catcher Will Smith connected for a solo home run that just cleared the fence in left field. It was Smith’s first career home run.
The Phillies, whose lead in the N.L. East slipped to two games over the Atlanta Braves, will try to avoid being swept Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Pin the blame on the offense, which managed just a single run on six hits in seven innings off Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw. In two losses to start the series, the Phillies have batted .181 (12-for-66) and managed just five runs. They have gone 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the two games, including 1-for-8 Saturday night.
That lack of offense made Kapler’s opener plan a good idea that could not produce a good result.
“We had a couple of considerations,” Kapler said. “The first was starting Cole Irvin. Another consideration was starting Vince Velasquez. The third consideration was having somebody start the game and seeing what they do with their lineup.”
That somebody was Alvarez and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did alter his lineup from the previous night with his team facing a lefty. Instead of six straight left-handed hitters at the top of his lineup, Roberts alternated right-handed and left-handed hitters through the top six spots in the order.
The other strategy behind using an opener is limiting the number of times a pitcher must face the opposing team’s lineup since the numbers show the advantage shifts to the hitter the more times they see the same pitcher.
Alvarez faced nine batters in his two innings and did not allow a run. He left the bases loaded in the second inning by getting pitcher to ground out to second base and then the strategy became to use Irvin in a more extended stint. Irvin surrendered a couple of runs in 3 2/3 innings, but did a more than respectable job to keep the Phillies in the game.
Irvin left trailing 2-1 and the Dodgers made it 3-1 against Vinny Velasquez in the bottom of the seventh with an unearned run. Velasquez had only himself to blame, however, because it was his throwing error on a pickoff attempt at second that set up a sacrifice fly RBI for Max Muncy. Had Velasquez’s throw been on target, he would have nailed Matt Beaty at second base.
After managing just one run in seven frustrating innings against Kershaw, Bryce Harper erased the Phillies’ two-run deficit with one swing in the top of the eighth off reliever Jose Urias. The Dodgers’ reliever hit Jean Segura with one out and then left a first-pitch slider over the plate to Harper, who crushed it into the left-center field seats for his 11th home run of the season.
The Phillies’ dive into the new world of the opener dominated conversation before the game. The concept was introduced last season by the Tampa Bay Rays and it got legs around baseball because it worked for them. The number of teams doing it this season has grown to include teams like the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and many others. Now the Phillies have officially joined the club and it’s likely Kapler will employ the strategy again at some point.
In fact, when asked, he did not rule it out opening the game with Alvarez again in the series finale against the Dodgers Sunday.
“Anything is on the table,” he said.
It seems unlikely Alvarez will open again, however, after throwing two innings and 30 pitches Saturday.
Kapler said the players were in favor of the opener idea ahead of Saturday’s game.
“One thing that is important to us as a coaching staff is not to impose our will on the players,” Kapler said. “We include the players in the process. They are a part of the strategy and we see them as partners in it. You’re never going to have 35 people all saying, ‘Yeah, that’s the perfect move.’ However, there is some real value in working on this as a team … and then making making the best strategic decision for the Phillies. I believe we are making that in this case.”
You should probably expect Kapler to use the opener again.