Phillies’ slide continues with 7th loss in 8 games as the Dodgers pounce on Aaron Nola’s mistakes

LOS ANGELES — The last time the Phillies faced the Dodgers, in early July, they were in a different place. They sat at 26 games above .500 with an eight-game lead in the division. They proceeded to sweep Los Angeles at home, which felt like a statement win, given that both teams are World Series contenders.

Things have changed. Since sweeping that Dodgers series, the Phillies have gone 5-13. They’ve lost their last six series. They arrived to Dodger Stadium as a team ready to build some positive momentum, but on Monday night, in a 5-3 loss, they weren’t able to get it.

The Phillies got to an early 2-0 lead in the second, but the Dodgers responded almost immediately. Nick Castellanos hit a two-out triple and Bryson Stott followed that up with an RBI single. Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow threw a wild pitch to allow Stott to score from third.

After cruising through his first two innings, Aaron Nola struggled in the third. He hung a number of curveballs and left his fastball up, and the Dodgers pounced on his mistakes. The right-handed starter allowed four earned runs — an RBI double, a sacrifice fly, and a two-run home run — but settled in after that. Nola allowed just two hits over his next three innings.

The Phillies didn’t have their best offensive day — combining for three runs on eight hits with 12 strikeouts — but they did some little things right on the other side of the ball. Stott made a number of savvy defensive plays, including a sliding grab in the sixth that robbed Will Smith of an extra base hit. He ended the inning by catching a lineout that came off of Kiké Hernandez’s bat at 102.2 mph and landed right in Stott’s glove.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alec Bohm made a nice barehanded play to throw Nick Ahmed out at first base. It prevented the Dodgers from starting any late game rallies.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Nick Castellanos sees results after making a situational adjustment to his batting stance

Unfortunately for the Phillies, it was all for naught. They added one run in the sixth — with an RBI groundout from Bohm — but were unable to add any more from there. They tried to tack on in the eighth. Kyle Schwarber walked — the first walk of the game, for both clubs — but Trea Turner lined out and Bryce Harper struck out in the next two at-bats.

Bohm singled to move Schwarber to second, but Brandon Marsh struck out against left-handed reliever Anthony Banda to end the inning. Marsh entered the at-bat with four hits in his last five at-bats against left-handed pitching, and worked Banda to a 3-1 count, which should have been a walk. The fifth pitch of the at-bat was called a strike by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson, but was well above the zone, according to GameDay.

Marsh swung at the next pitch, a slider outside, to give Banda the strikeout he was looking for.

Shohei Ohtani hit a changeup out over the plate for a home run to center field to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead in the eighth. Reliever Tanner Banks induced a flyout, a strikeout and a fly out to curb any further damage. Nick Castellanos singled in the ninth, but Stott, Austin Hays and Garrett Stubbs went down 1-2-3 to end the game.