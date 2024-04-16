Phillies add an additional buy-one-get-one hot dog night

The Phillies’ most controversial offseason change might have been turning Dollar Dog Night into buy-one-get-one hot dog night, costing fans $5 for two hot dogs instead of $2.

Initially, only two of the Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night events were on the calendar, on April 2 against the Cincinnati Reds and April 16 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. But the Phillies added a third to the calendar on May 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dollar Dog Night was discontinued after long lines and fights, including thrown hot dogs, turned the Phillies away from the promotion. No fights were reported on the first BOGO night on April 2, which was more sparsely attended due to rainy weather.

The Phillies hosted three Dollar Dog Nights in 2023, and this will mark the third BOGO Night of the 2024 season.