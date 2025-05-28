Phillies postpone Wednesday’s game vs. Braves; doubleheader set for Thursday

Bryce Harper wasn’t expected to be in the Phillies’ lineup Wednesday night, 24 hours after getting hit by a 95 mph fastball on his unprotected right elbow.

And then, on cue, it rained.

Advertisement

Consider it a well-timed weather pattern. The Phillies and Braves were postponed, giving Harper more time to rest a bruised, not broken elbow without missing a game. The teams will play a split-admission day-night doubleheader Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

» READ MORE: The Phillies will keep riding their starters while they figure out their bullpen mix

Harper’s status for the games likely will be determined by the level of swelling in his elbow. But he’s a famously quick healer. In 2022, he missed only two months after breaking his left thumb. A year later, he made the fastest return on record — 160 days — from Tommy John elbow surgery.

“Whenever one of your top hitters — or your best hitter — gets hit like that, there’s always some concern,“ manager Rob Thomson said. ”But he’s a tough guy.”

The Phillies will start Cristopher Sánchez in the first game of the doubleheader. Zack Wheeler will start the nightcap against Braves ace lefty Chris Sale in a rematch of last year’s top two Cy Young Award finishers.

With a day off Monday before they open a series in Toronto, the Phillies can keep Sánchez and Wheeler on regular rest for their next turn against the Blue Jays without needing to add a spot starter.

If you’re anticipating the Phillies will seek retribution for Harper’s drilling by Braves ace Spencer Strider, well, don’t count on it.

Thomson said he didn’t suspect that Strider hit Harper on purpose. Strider appeared concerned for Harper on the field and told reporters later that he “certainly was not trying to hit him.”

» READ MORE: Can Kyle Schwarber hit 500 home runs? It’s not that far-fetched. Here’s how he can get there.

“In the moment, I just assumed he had a guard on, and I was just [ticked] that I hit him,” Strider added. “Then I saw him in pain, so that was tough. I’m definitely relieved that he’s OK.”

The Phillies will face a righty starter (A.J. Smith-Shawver) in the first game before seeing Sale, among the toughest lefties in the sport. Depending on Harper’s availability, every position player on the roster could start at least one game, with lefty-hitting Bryson Stott, Max Kepler, and Brandon Marsh in the first game at 1:05 p.m. and righty-swinging Edmundo Sosa, Weston Wilson, and Johan Rojas in the finale at 6:45 p.m.

Since they were swept in a three-game series in New York last month, the Phillies are 22-7. They have the best record in baseball (35-19) and lead the National League East by two games over the Mets and 9½ over the third-place Braves.