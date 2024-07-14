Phillies draft high school outfielder Dante Nori with their first-round pick

The Phillies selected 19-year-old outfielder Dante Nori with the 27th pick of the MLB draft, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Sunday night at the draft in Fort Worth, Texas. Nori was drafted out of Northville High School in Northville, Mich.

This marks the fifth straight year that the Phillies have taken a high schooler in the first round of the draft. Nori, who turns 20 on Oct. 7, is among the older high school players in this year’s prep pool. He is athletic, brings speed, and can hit for average. MLB Pipeline described him as a “no-doubt center fielder” with a solid arm.

Nori bats left-handed and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. Scouts have described his approach at the plate as mature, with the ability to make contact to all fields. He batted .477 for Northville this year, with 14 doubles, seven triples, and 20 stolen bases, according to Perfect Game.

Here is more from MLB.com:

“Part of a state Division 1 championship team this spring, Nori has a mature approach at the plate, controlling the strike zone and looking to make consistent contact to all fields. He has a quick, direct left-handed swing and will shorten his stroke with two strikes. While he’s strong and shows average power during batting practice, he focuses on producing line drives rather than launching balls during games.”

One area for growth will be Nori’s power. But there is upside, and the Phillies are betting on their player development staff to grow that part of his game.

His father, Micah Nori, is an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and his grandfather, Fred Nori, recruited Kyle Schwarber to play at Indiana University. Nori was committed to Mississippi State but will instead sign a contract with the Phillies.

The slot value for his pick was $3,228,300.