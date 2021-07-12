The Phillies will make nine more picks on Monday, including their first second-round selection since 2017, as the MLB Draft rolls into Day Two.

The Phils started the three-day draft on Sunday night by selecting Andrew Painter, a 18-year-old right-hander from Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It was the second straight year the Phillies spent their first-round pick on a high-school pitcher, a position that usually carries both high risk and high upside.

Painter is armed with a high-90s fastball and struck out more than half the batters he faced this season while posting a 0.31 ERA in 45⅓ innings. The Phillies are already dreaming of aligning Painter one day in the starting rotation with Mick Abel, the right-hander they selected last summer with the No. 15 pick.

The Phillies forfeited their second-round pick in three-straight drafts due to free-agent signings.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ selections in rounds two through 10 as they happen on Monday:

Round 2, Pick 49: OF Ethan Wilson, South Alabama

He hit .318 this season in 214 at-bats with eight homers and a .947 OPS. MLB.com ranked Wilson as the 35th-best prospect in the draft. The left-handed hitter was the Sun Belt Conference’s player of the year as a freshman in 2019 when he hit 17 homers. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder played left field for South Alabama and helped lead the Jaguars this season to a conference championship. He struck out this season just 21 times in 57 games.

Round 3, Pick 84: OF Jordan Viars, Rick Reedy High (Tex.)

Viars (6-4, 215 pounds) is the seventh high-school outfielder the Phillies have drafted since 2011 in the top three rounds. The previous six - Dylan Cozens, Cord Sandberg, Roman Quinn, Corneilus Randolph, Mickey Moniak, and Larry Green - have combined for 0.7 Wins Above Replacement and include two players who have since left baseball for football. Quinn and Randolph were drafted as shortstops but soon moved to the outfield in the minors.

Perfect Game ranks Viars as Texas’ No. 1 outfielder. The power-hitting center-fielder is signed to play at Arkansas and is one of the youngest players in the draft as he does not turn 18 until next month.

Round 4, pick 114: Micah Ottenbreit

The top high-school arm in the state of Michigan, Ottenbreit struck out 95 batters this season in 542/3 innings while posting a 0.64 ERA. The 6-4, 190-pounder throws a low-90s fastball and a nice curveball. He’s signed to play at Michigan State and Spartans pitching coach Mark Van Ameyde said the pitcher is someone who “already has a high-level arm, who still has a lot in the tank. He’s a very projectable, wiry body with an arm that works very easy.”

Round 5, pick 145: RHP Griff McGarry, University of Virginia

McGarry went 0-4 this season with a 5.44 ERA but his draft stock rose with two dominant postseason starts. He was shuffled to the bullpen earlier this season before returning as one of Virginia’s top starting pitchers. The 6-2, 190-pounder pitched seven shutout innings last month against Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Super Regionals and took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at the College World Series against eventual National Champion Mississippi State. He struck out 26 batters in his final 172/3 innings at Virginia. His fastball touches 97 MPH, which he pairs with a nice slider.