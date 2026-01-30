Phillies sign utility man Dylan Moore to a minor league contract

In a move to create depth at multiple positions, the Phillies signed one of the most versatile players in baseball to a minor league contract.

Dylan Moore, who has played everywhere on the field except catcher in seven major league seasons and won a Gold Glove in 2024, will come to spring training as a nonroster invitee, a league source confirmed Friday night, after agreeing to a minor league deal that would pay him a $1.85 million base salary in the majors. He could make as much as $3.25 million with escalators based on plate appearances.

Advertisement

Moore, 33, is a .206 career hitter with 63 homers and a .693 OPS in 689 major league games, mostly with the Mariners. He got released by Seattle last August and finished the season with the Rangers.

» READ MORE: Ranking the Phillies’ top 10 prospects: Key question, 2026 outlook for each

In 2024, Moore played in a career-high 135 games, including 108 starts while filling in for injured Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford and was slightly better than a league-average hitter with a 103 OPS+. He has started games at seven positions, but most often at second base (139 starts), shortstop (93), left field (99), and right field (67).

Edmundo Sosa is ticketed as the Phillies’ primary utility man. He often started at second base last season against left-handed pitching. Sosa, who turns 30 in March, batted .318 with an .895 OPS against lefties, .276 with a .777 OPS in 89 games overall. He’s due to make $4.4 million in his final year of salary arbitration.

Moore has spent the majority of the last seven seasons in the majors and made $3.7 million last season.

Additionally, former Phillies reliever David Robertson announced his retirement Friday after a 17-year major league career. Robertson, who had three stints with the Phillies, including the final two months of last season at age 40, finished with a 2.93 ERA and 179 saves.