Fans, announcers and a LASIK company react to Tony Randazzo’s strike call: ‘Better vision, better calls’

During the Phillies’ 10-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday, longtime umpire Tony Randazzo became the center of attention on social media.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Phillies all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto was at bat with the Phillies trailing by 8-4 with two runners on first and second base. The team’s rally from behind ended abruptly when Randazzo called a strike on what should have been ball four.

As soon as the call was made, Phillies announcers Ruben Amaro Jr. and Tom McCarthy weren’t too happy.

“That is way off the plate,” McCarthy said. “That was as egregious a miss as you will see from a home plate umpire.”

Even Giants announcers Dave Flemming and Javier Lopez were shocked by the call. “Two gifts in the at-bat but you will take it if you’re Erik Miller and you’re the Giants. Oh wow,” said Lopez.

Fans were eager to go on social media and voice their opinion on the call. Even LASIK.com used the moment as an opportunity to troll the umpire and get a little bit of promotion for their eye surgery.

“Better vision. Better calls. Still offering all MLB umps free LASIK. Our Philly locations will be ready after the game,” the company posted.

Fans on X weren’t happy with the call, using the platform to bash the umpire.

While others expressed their feelings through memes.