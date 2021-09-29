After a month-long search for someone to revamp and oversee an unfruitful player development system, the Phillies landed on the son of a New York Yankees legend.

Preston Mattingly has been hired by the Phillies as director of player development, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced Wednesday. Mattingly, 34, spent the past five seasons with the San Diego Padres, including this year as their coordinator of major league advance scouting and game-planning.

The Phillies are in the process of making sweeping personnel changes to a farm system that has yielded few impact players at the major league level in recent years. Dombrowski removed assistant general manager Bryan Minniti and minor league director Josh Bonifay from their positions last month and let go top on-field instructor Chris Truby two weeks ago.

Although Mattingly hasn’t run a farm system, his experiences with the Padres came in several areas, including pro scouting, minor league free agency, and the amateur draft. He also emerged as an adviser to Padres general manager A.J. Preller and comes with an endorsement from longtime talent evaluator Logan White, who drafted most of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ homegrown core.

Mattingly also has famous baseball bloodlines. His father, Don, was a six-time All-Star, the 1985 American League MVP, and a Yankees captain. He managed the Dodgers for five seasons (2011-15) and the Miami Marlins for the last six years. His nickname, “Donnie Baseball,” is ubiquitous.

But turning around the Phillies’ farm system will be a challenge for the younger Mattingly.

Years of poor drafting and inadequate player development have resulted in a major league core that is largely built through free agency (Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler) and trades (J.T. Realmuto, Zach Eflin, and Jean Segura). Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins, Héctor Neris, and 2021 revelation Ranger Suárez are among the few homegrown triumphs.

The Phillies had a top-10 pick in five consecutive drafts (2014-18), but many recent top picks have been busts (Cornelius Randolph), fizzled (Mickey Moniak), or reached the majors and regressed (Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley, Alec Bohm). The Phillies’ farm system is widely regarded as one of the worst in baseball.

“If we’re going to be the club we need to be, we need to be better at getting players over the hump and producing good players from within the system,” Dombrowski said last month. “That’s mandatory. You have to be able to produce your own players.”

After touring the Phillies’ four full-season affiliates this summer, Dombrowski concluded that player development is the biggest issue. In recent years, they pivoted from traditional coaching to cutting-edge data and technology. The result, in Dombrowski’s words: “We don’t have enough people on the same page.”

Mattingly’s charge, then, will be to achieve more of a balance and also help define an organizational philosophy — a “Phillies Way,” so to speak — that will guide their development of minor leaguers.

“Being able to teach and bring all this together, those people are hard to find,” Dombrowski said last month. “But then also I want them to be in a position where they’re also open-minded to contemporary methods. I don’t want somebody that is like, ‘Oh, well, gosh, we didn’t do that 40 years ago.’”

In 2006, the Dodgers drafted Mattingly out of high school with the 31st overall pick, 24 slots after they plucked Clayton Kershaw. But Mattingly, initially a middle infielder, lacked his father’s natural ability as a hitter. He batted .232 with 25 home runs and a .611 on-base-plus-slugging in 1,846 plate appearances over six minor league seasons, never advancing beyond the high-A level.

“He could never get a feel for hitting,” Don Mattingly told Sports Illustrated in 2015. “He had a lot of tools -- good size, good speed, arm, and power in batting practice. But he never had any success to build on as a pro.”

When the Yankees released Mattingly at the end of spring training in 2012, he went to Lamar University in Texas to study corporate communications and wound up playing Division I basketball as a 26-year-old freshman guard. He graduated in 2016 and was hired by the Padres for the 2017 season.