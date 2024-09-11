Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta, manager Kevin Cash suspended after Tuesday night’s altercation with Phillies

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta has been suspended three games and was fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Nick Castellanos with a pitch in the Phillies’ 9-4 win on Tuesday night.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was also suspended for one game and fined. Castellanos said he expected to get hit once he stepped into the batter’s box in the eighth inning. Uceta, who entered the game with a 0.75 ERA, had allowed three runs, including a home run by Trea Turner, one of two for Turner on the night.

“You’re throwing a baseball over 90 miles an hour, and you’re frustrated, and you’re going to throw at somebody,” Castellanos said afterward. “That’s like my 2-year-old throwing a fit because I take away his dessert before he’s finished.”

Uceta hit Castellanos in the side with a 96.5 mph fastball, and the benches and bullpens immediately cleared.

”Guys throw too hard. I don’t care where it’s at,” Bryce Harper said. “We’re in a race right now. We’re doing our thing, trying to get into the postseason, and this guy wants to drill him. I mean, it’s just not right.”

Uceta has the right to appeal the decision, which could delay his suspension past Wednesday’s series finale (6:40 p.m., NBCSP), where the Phillies are looking to complete the sweep.