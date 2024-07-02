Phillies prospects Justin Crawford, Aidan Miller picked for All-Star Futures Game
Miller and Crawford, two of the Phillies’ top three prospects, will play for the National League team in the July 13 game in Arlington, Texas.
Phillies prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford were selected on Tuesday to play on the National League team for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas.
Miller, a first-round pick in 2023, is the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies system and No. 28 overall, according to MLB.com. The 20-year-old shortstop batted .275/.401/.483 at low-A Clearwater this season before being promoted to high-A Jersey Shore.
Crawford, 20, is the No. 3 Phillies prospect and No. 56 overall, according to MLB.com. A first-round pick in 2022, the speedy center fielder played in the Futures Game last season. Crawford, the son of former major league star Carl Crawford, is batting .287/.333/.415 with 24 stolen bases at Jersey Shore.
Both players participated in the Spring Breakout, a four-day showcase during spring training in March, playing with other Phillies prospects against the best of the Detroit Tigers’ system.
Top prospects from the National and American Leagues will play a seven-inning game at Globe Life Field in Arlington as part of MLB’s All-Star festivities. The game will feature 39 players on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects list.
MLB Network will televise the game at 4 p.m. on July 13.
