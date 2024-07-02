Phillies prospects Justin Crawford, Aidan Miller picked for All-Star Futures Game

Phillies prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford were selected on Tuesday to play on the National League team for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas.

Miller, a first-round pick in 2023, is the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies system and No. 28 overall, according to MLB.com. The 20-year-old shortstop batted .275/.401/.483 at low-A Clearwater this season before being promoted to high-A Jersey Shore.

Crawford, 20, is the No. 3 Phillies prospect and No. 56 overall, according to MLB.com. A first-round pick in 2022, the speedy center fielder played in the Futures Game last season. Crawford, the son of former major league star Carl Crawford, is batting .287/.333/.415 with 24 stolen bases at Jersey Shore.

Both players participated in the Spring Breakout, a four-day showcase during spring training in March, playing with other Phillies prospects against the best of the Detroit Tigers’ system.

Top prospects from the National and American Leagues will play a seven-inning game at Globe Life Field in Arlington as part of MLB’s All-Star festivities. The game will feature 39 players on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects list.

MLB Network will televise the game at 4 p.m. on July 13.

