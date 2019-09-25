“We’re going to have plenty of time to reflect on the fact that we didn’t get to the postseason, which was the goal and the only thing we thought about all season long,” Kapler said after his team lost for the fifth time in six games. “And we will get to that moment of reflection. We have felt some sting already. I think we’ll continue to feel some sting. We have a game to get ready for right now and that’s important, but certainly, there will be time to reflect. For me, we’ll try to win every baseball game. There’s a lot of pride at stake.”