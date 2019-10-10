It was Sept. 18, a few days before the lights finally went out on the Phillies’ dim wild-card chances, when Matt Klentak offered an assessment of Gabe Kapler, the manager whom he hired nearly two years ago and whose every move has been debated and scrutinized every day thereafter.
“I think Kap is doing a very good job,” Klentak said then. “Is he perfect every day? No. Are we all perfect every day? No. Have we had our share of challenges? Of course we have. But I think the group is playing hard down the stretch. We still have a chance. I think a lot of the subtle improvements we’ve seen this year have been the product of our manager and coaching staff.”
Three weeks later — 11 long days since the end of the regular season — Kapler is out of a job.
Shocking? Hardly. The Phillies were supposed to finish off their long rebuild by making the playoffs this season. Instead, they finished in fourth place. Someone had to take the fall. A manager with one year left on his contract and a Q-rating that was lower in Philly than a Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s was an easy casualty.
Drink a toast, then, all you champions of the #FireKapler movement. Shut down Twitter. Silence the sports-talk airwaves. The Phillies finally heard you. Gabe is gone.
Know this, though: The decision to ax Kapler didn’t belong to Klentak. No, this was majority partner John Middleton coming off the top rope after he dropped nearly half a billion bucks on roster additions in the offseason only to remain a postseason outsider for the eighth year in a row. The only surprise was that it took so long, a product of Middleton’s methodical search for input from all corners of Citizens Bank Park, including private conversations with players.
Klentak should know this, too, then: He’s next.
Middleton gushed with praise for Klentak last offseason and rewarded him with a three-year contract extension last spring. But Klentak’s autonomy appears to be waning. Middleton ordered the dismissal of hitting coach John Mallee in August and talked former manager Charlie Manuel into returning to the dugout as an interim replacement. And while the decision to fire a manager typically belongs to the GM, Middleton drove the train on that call, too.
It’s fair to wonder, then, whether Middleton’s faith in Klentak is weakening.
By canning Kapler, Middleton delivered the pound of flesh that the bloodthirsty paying customers demanded. But it doesn’t change the fact that the Phillies’ roster is top heavy, with not enough quality major leaguers behind Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins, versatile Scott Kingery and Andrew McCutchen, assuming he’s able to return to his level of play at age 32 after a knee reconstruction.
Nor does it fix a starting rotation that wouldn’t have been good enough to keep the Phillies in wild-card contention even if the bullpen hadn’t been ravaged by injuries.
Kapler’s successor — Joe Girardi? Buck Showalter? Joe Maddon? — will inherit all of those problems.
None of this is to suggest that Kapler was unjustly terminated after leading the Phillies to a 161-163 record over the last two years. He was flawed as a manager. For one thing, his unceasing intensity often prompted him to use his bench and bullpen as though every situation was Game 7 of the World Series. It might have contributed to back-to-back September meltdowns, while other teams finished with a flourish.
Kapler also shares blame in the Phillies’ decision to stick with three inexperienced starters. After the 2018 season, he cited fielding independent pitching as a predictor of greater success for Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez, in particular. Instead, both struggled this year under data-driven pitching coach Chris Young, whom Kapler favored over more traditional Rick Kranitz.
Most of all, Kapler neither looked nor sounded nor behaved like any Phillies manager who came before him. He knew it, too, memorably saying a few months ago, “I’m not [expletive] Dallas Green. I never will be.” He didn’t connect with fans who were raised mostly on a more traditional style of baseball than the analytical bent espoused by Kapler and so many other modern managers. And his unwavering positivity turned off fans who wanted more of a straight shooter in the manager’s office.
From the start, Kapler and Philadelphia didn’t seem like a match, which doesn’t mean he won’t be successful elsewhere. The second job is often the charm. Just ask Terry Francona, who managed Kapler on a Curse-busting World Series winner in Boston after getting run out of Philly.
Besides, Kapler couldn’t do anything about injuries that claimed McCutchen, No. 2 starter Jake Arrieta and almost the entire opening-day bullpen. He also didn’t put together a roster that lacked the depth to overcome a spate of injuries, as the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and other contenders did.
That was on Klentak. And if Klentak doesn’t provide the next manager with a better cast of characters, it will be the last hire he gets to make.
Meanwhile, live it up, Kapler haters. Your favorite piñata has been knocked down.
Now, maybe the Phillies can address their real problems.