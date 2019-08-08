In-game color TV analyst said, forebodingly and with great outrage, that Eflin had better be hurt (well, duh). Upon learning that Kapler did, in fact, remove Eflin due to triceps soreness, the postgame TV analyst said Eflin had better wind up on the injured list (he has not). A longtime local columnist then tweeted that he didn’t believe the story that Kapler had a conversation while Eflin stood in the on-deck circle, preparing to sacrifice a runner to second, in which Eflin, the last available pitcher, admitted to soreness after having pitched two innings.