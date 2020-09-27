The irony is inescapable. It’s just sitting there, staring at John Middleton, and there isn’t anything that he can do to make it go away.
Nearly one year ago – 352 days, to be precise – Middleton fired Gabe Kapler with one year left on his contract as manager of the Phillies. It wasn’t the 161-163 record in two seasons that prompted Middleton to take action as much as the 20-36 mark in the month of September. Middleton “kept bumping up” against that, as he said last October, and despite pushback from general manager Matt Klentak, the Phillies managing partner made a change.
What must have been going through Middleton’s mind, then, as he sat down to watch Saturday night’s game? Not only were the Phillies 13-15 this month, but they trailed the San Francisco Giants – skippered by Kapler, of all people – by one game for the eighth and final spot in an expanded National League playoff field with two games to play.
Ironic, right? Alanis Morissette wrote a song about stuff like this.
And then there’s this: The Giants had the second-worst record in the league (8-16) on Aug. 17, a surprise to nobody considering they were supposed to be in the midst of a rebuilding effort. Since then, they were 17-13 entering Saturday night, including 12-10 in September. Two more wins – or one win and a Phillies loss; or two Phillies losses – and September would no longer be the cruelest month in Kapler’s iPad calendar.
Kapler isn’t about to tempt fate or to gloat about the possibility of edging out his former team for a playoff berth. But when a Philadelphia reporter asked Saturday if he learned from the Phillies' flops in 2018 and 2019, he gave a typically candid response.
“I think we learn from every experience that we have,” he said.
Specifically, Kapler pointed to learning how to better deploy relief pitchers, further irony considering the misadventures of the Phillies' historically bad bullpen and the reputation that his successor, Joe Girardi, has as a master of bullpen management.
Giants relievers entered play Saturday night with a collective 4.24 ERA, sixth-best in the league. Phillies relievers had an unsightly 7.17 mark, which would be the worst 60-game ERA for any bullpen since the 2010 Arizona Diamondbacks went through a 7.77 stretch.
The disparity is a reflection of depth and talent more than how each manager has maneuvered. But Kapler was often criticized for his bullpen usage in Philadelphia and said he focused on getting better in that area.
“I still, in Philadelphia and here, try to put our bullpen guys in the best possible position to succeed,” Kapler said. "I think our bullpen has been a strength of our team over the last month, maybe the biggest strength of our team, and I think it’s in part due to how prepared they’ve been. All of that credit goes to them. But I think we’re also looking for the right part of the lineup for each pitcher to face. We don’t always get it right.
“But I guess the lessons from Philadelphia is really continuing to check in with our guys every single day to make sure that we know how they’re doing mentally and physically so that we continue to put them in the best positions to succeed. I think the philosophy is similar, but obviously we learn from every experience.”
Kapler didn’t exactly enjoy a honeymoon after being hired by the Giants last November.
He came under scrutiny for mishandling sexual assault allegations against Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguers in 2015 when he was their farm director. He was ridiculed for assembling a 13-member coaching staff. In the season’s first weekend, he tried to replace reliever Tyler Rogers after pitching coach Andrew Bailey had just been out to talk with him. By rule, Rogers had to face one more batter after the mound visit.
It was reminiscent of Kapler’s first series as Phillies manager in 2018 when he brought reliever Hoby Milner into a game even though he hadn’t been warming up.
But Giants players have responded to Kapler’s style. Left fielder Alex Dickerson, for one, cited a pep talk from Kapler around the batting cage in late August when he was batting .195.
“He just expressed confidence in me and [explained] why he keeps putting me in the two-hole and thinks that I’m going to be a big part of the offense and had all the confidence in the world in me,” Dickerson told reporters recently. “It meant a lot, especially at the time. I’m making a lot of hard outs, and you wonder if they’re even noticing that. Him mentioning that really helps you turn the corner."
There are explanations for the Phillies' fade this year, notably a cluster of injuries to Rhys Hoskins (elbow), J.T. Realmuto (hip), Spencer Howard (shoulder), Jake Arrieta (hamstring), Roman Quinn (concussion), Scott Kingery (back) and Jay Bruce (quad). They’ve also had an unrelenting schedule of 34 games in 30 days, including five doubleheaders in 15 days.
But the Giants have had scheduling challenges, too. They had two games postponed because of a COVID-19 scare and another because of air-quality issues in Seattle.
“I know it has been this way for the Phillies, as well, and for other clubs around the league, but we’ve been presented quite a few challenges along the way, and our guys have done a really good job stepping up and meeting a higher bar,” Kapler said. “The personal pride I feel is how our staff has supported our players and how our players have responded.”
Kapler, a native Southern Californian, was probably always going to have more success winning over the Bay Area than hardscrabble Philly with his data-based approach, obsession with finding value at the margins, and general personality.
But by taking the Giants into the penultimate night of the season with a one-game lead over his former team, Kapler also proved that he wasn’t the Phillies' biggest problem, either.