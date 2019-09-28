“We have given Gabe and his coaching staff a much better group of 25 players to coach and to manage, and now it’s up to them, and it’s also up to the players,” Middleton said before the season. “I expect them to come in wanting to win every day. I expect them to come in hungry. I expect them to fight and claw for 27 outs, and I think if we do that and they play up to their abilities, we’re going to be more than in contention. This is a good group of people. It’s a really strong lineup. It’s the best starting eight I think we’ve had since 2009.”