MLB suspends Phillies minor leaguer José Rodríguez for one year for betting on baseball

Phillies minor league infielder José Rodríguez was suspended for one year for violating MLB’s betting rules and policy, the league announced on Tuesday. In a statement, MLB said it conducted a thorough investigation of five major and minor league players, all of whom were disciplined to varying degrees.

Per the release, betting data showed that Rodríguez placed 31 baseball bets on Sept. 30, 2021 and from June 5-30, 2022. At the time these bets were placed, he was on a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox, and some of those 31 bets involved the White Sox major league team.

Advertisement

MLB said Rodríguez bet a total of $759.09 on baseball, $724.09 of that on MLB. The league said the 23-year-old infielder was not involved in any of the games he bet on, adding that “there is no evidence to suggest — and Rodríguez denies — that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced or manipulated in any way.”

» READ MORE: Sielski: Angel Hernandez ‘retired.’ Good. Now bring on the robots and protect sports’ integrity.

The Phillies acquired Rodríguez in April via trade from the White Sox for cash considerations. He has been playing for double-A Reading, and ranked No. 27 on the Phillies’ top 30 prospect list.

“The Phillies were disappointed to learn of the matter involving José Rodríguez,” the team said in a statement. “While we cannot comment on the details, we fully support MLB’s sports betting policy and the need to adhere to all provisions of Rule 21. We will continue to educate all members of our organization regarding their obligations under the policy.”

Also on Tuesday, San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned from baseball for life for betting on the sport. He became the first active player in a century banned for life because of gambling. MLB said he placed 387 baseball bets totaling more than $150,000 in October 2022 and from last July through November with a legal sportsbook.

In addition to Rodríguez, three other players received one-year suspensions for betting on baseball: pitchers Jay Groome of the San Diego organization, a native of Barnegat, N.J., the Oakland Athletics’ Michael Kelly, and Arizona’s Andrew Saalfrank.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the following in a statement released by MLB:

“The strict enforcement of Major League Baseball’s rules and policies governing gambling conduct is a critical component of upholding our most important priority: protecting the integrity of our games for the fans. The long-standing prohibition against betting on Major League Baseball games by those in the sport has been a bedrock principle for over a century. We have been clear that the privilege of playing in baseball comes with a responsibility to refrain from engaging in certain types of behavior that are legal for other people.

“Since the Supreme Court decision opened the door to legalized sports betting, we have worked with licensed sports betting operators and other third parties to put ourselves in a better position from an integrity perspective through the transparency that a regulated sports betting system can provide. MLB will continue to invest heavily in integrity monitoring, educational programming and awareness initiatives with the goal of ensuring strict adherence to this fundamental rule of our game.”

Join Inquirer Phillies writers Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey at noon Saturday, June 8 to discuss all things Phillies and take your questions before the team takes on the Mets in London.