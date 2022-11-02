The Phillies will face the Houston Astros again Saturday night just two wins away from a World Series championship.

The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead Tuesday night with a 7-0 home-run derby at Citizens Bank Park, the team’s first World Series win at home in 13 years. The Phillies tied a World Series record with five home runs, including bombs from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Game 4 of the World Series will begin at 8:03 p.m. in South Philadelphia. As of Tuesday night, tickets on StubHub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats were selling for more than $1,200 a seat, but if you can get into Citizens Bank Park, the electricity will likely be off the charts.

“The noise began even before the pregame introductions and kept on building,” Inquirer beat writer Scott Lauber wrote of the 45,712 Phillies fans in attendance. “It grew positively deafening when Nick Castellanos made another of his patented sliding catches on the first pitch of the game to steal a hit from Jose Altuve and got louder with every home run.”

“They’re like the Eagles — they get better every game,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of the 45,712 Phillies fans in attendance. “It was really something, it was really good.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 4 of the Phillies-Astros World Series:

What channel is Phillies-Astros on?

Phillies-Astros Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. Eastern Wednesday on Fox. The Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series.

Calling the game is a crew that has become familiar to Phillies fans — Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field at Citizens Bank Park.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will once again handle play-calling duties. Rejoining them on Sunday is Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, who will help call the fifth and sixth innings. Franzke had a great call of Harper’s home run Tuesday night, where he pointed out the Phillies slugger had homers on back-to-back swings at Citizens Bank Park.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Astros?

Phillies-Astros will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since all the games will air on broadcast television.

First Lady Jill Biden will be at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4

First Lady Jill Biden will attend Game 4 of the World Series Wednesday night, after a rain delay pushed back the series a day.

Biden — the White House’s biggest Phillies fan — will take part in Major League Baseball’s Stand Up To Cancer initiative.

The first lady was at Citizens Bank Park in September for the Phillies’ Childhood Cancer Night and was at the Linc earlier this month as the Eagles beat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football as part of the league’s Crucial Catch cancer initiative.

Jill Biden was there in 2008 when the Phillies won the World Series while Joe Biden campaigned for the presidential election that was five weeks away. Jimmy Rollins campaigned for the Obama-Biden ticket that fall and gave his red Phillies jacket to Jill Biden before a World Series game.

What to know about the Phillies

Phillies pregame options

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Phillies Pregame Live at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox: MLB on Fox Pregame at 7 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt, who is scheduled to call 49ers-Rams Sunday afternoon, will host Fox’s studio coverage throughout the World Series.

94.1 WIP: Phillies On-Deck, 7 p.m., hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full 2022 World Series schedule

* If necessary

Staff writer Matt Breen contributed to this report.