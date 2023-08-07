Rain forecast postpones Phillies-Nationals game; doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday

In anticipation of heavy rain Monday night, the Phillies postponed the opener of their series against the Washington Nationals.

The game will be made up Tuesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m., with the second beginning approximately 30 minutes after the first.

Tickets for Monday night’s game won’t be valid for either game of the doubleheader, the Phillies announced. Instead, fans who purchased tickets from the Phillies (via the team web site, MLB Ballpark App, or by phone) will receive a credit that may be used for any remaining home game this season. Fans who purchased tickets on SeatGeek will receive a credit to their account.

Zack Wheeler is expected to start the first game for the Phillies against Nationals righty Trevor Williams; Ranger Suárez is scheduled to start the nightcap against Nationals righty Josiah Gray.