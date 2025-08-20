NBC Sports Philadelphia’s coverage left Phillies fans wanting more

The most electric moment in Philly sports right now is Jhoan Duran’s kinetic walk-on routine at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies fans in the stands got the full “Durantula” experience Tuesday night, but those watching at home were left wanting more.

Advertisement

J.T. Realmuto’s go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning paved the way for the Duran, the Phillies electric new closer acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins at the deadline. He brought with him a unique in-stadium experience, new to fans at Citizens Bank Park.

As expected, Duran’s lights-out entrance — which includes a remix of “El Incomprendido” by Farruko and “Hot” by Pitbull and Daddy Yankee — riled up fans, making The Bank sound more like it was the middle of October than the end of August.

Unfortunately, fans watching at home on NBC Sports Philadelphia were robbed of the full experience.

Instead, the broadcast showed highlights of Duran running to the mound as announcer Tom McCarthy read a series of ads obscuring the new Phillies pitcher and his exciting entrance to the game.

“I know everyone wants to see Duran’s entrance into Citizens Bank Park,” McCarthy acknowledged during the broadcast. “It just gives you chills.”

“It’s just incredible,” analyst John Kruk added.

So why not just show it?

It might seem like a simple problem to solve, but NBC Sports Philadelphia has commercial obligations to uphold. The network has shown Duran’s full entrance just once — during his debut on Aug. 1 against the Detroit Tigers — and were forced to move around some advertisements to include it in the broadcast.

Duran’s second save opportunity at The Bank happened during a Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on ESPN. He didn’t take the field against the Baltimore Orioles before the Phillies hit the road for series against the Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers.

“We are going to pick our spots,” McCarthy wrote on social media earlier this month when asked by a fan if they would show Duran’s entrance every time.

Among those not thrilled with how NBC Sports Philadelphia handled Duran’s entrance was 94.1 WIP host Spike Eskin, who suggested a way forward for the network.

“I’m sorry can we all donate $1 each to get NBCSP to not go to commercial when Duran is coming in for a save?” Eskin wrote.

» READ MORE: ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service launches Thursday. Here’s what Philly sports fans need to know.

Apple TV+ dropping MLB package?

Is AppleTV+ saying goodbye to MLB?

According to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Kendall Baker, NBC is nearing a deal to not only take over Sunday Night Baseball from ESPN, but also the tech giant’s Friday Night Baseball doubleheader.

Baker cautioned “nothing is finalized” and The Inquirer has not been able to confirm a new deal. Neither NBC nor Apple immediately returned a request for comment.

It would be a dramatic exit for Apple, which was under contract with MLB until 2028. Apple’s presentation is unique, but it also forces fans to pay $9.99 a month to watch just two or three games out of a 162-game season.

The Phillies have one game remaining on Apple TV+ this season — Aug. 29 against the Atlanta Braves.

Baker also reported Netflix is expected to land exclusive rights to stream MLB’s Home Run Derby, while ESPN is looking to purchase MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market service, to add to its new direct-to-consumer service.