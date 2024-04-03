Link copied to clipboard
Phillies push back start of Wednesday game vs. Reds
In an attempt to play around the rain, the Phillies pushed back their 1:05 p.m. start to 4:05 p.m.
In an attempt to dodge the rain — rather than playing through it for a second consecutive game — the Phillies moved the first pitch of Wednesday’s series finale against the Reds to 4:05 p.m., the team announced.
The game was initially scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.
Gates to Citizens Bank Park will open at 2:35 p.m., according to the Phillies. Due to the late time change, fans who purchased tickets will receive a 2024 ticket offer early next week, the team said.