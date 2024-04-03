Phillies push back start of Wednesday game vs. Reds

In an attempt to dodge the rain — rather than playing through it for a second consecutive game — the Phillies moved the first pitch of Wednesday’s series finale against the Reds to 4:05 p.m., the team announced.

The game was initially scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Gates to Citizens Bank Park will open at 2:35 p.m., according to the Phillies. Due to the late time change, fans who purchased tickets will receive a 2024 ticket offer early next week, the team said.