This weekend’s Phillies games won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The way the past week has gone, maybe it’s a good thing the Phillies will be harder to find on TV.

With all the attention in Philadelphia focused on the NFL draft, the Phillies quietly dropped their fifth straight game in a shutout loss to the Chicago Cubs Friday. Once again, the bats went quiet as the Phillies dropped to .500 for the first time this season.

“We’re kind of in a little bit of a rut here,” manager Rob Thomson told reporters. “We’ve got to create some runs. We’ve got to swing the bats better.”

The Phillies have two games remaining against the Cubs this weekend, but neither will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, a sign of the times for sports fans trying to navigate the slow death of cable TV and the onslaught of streaming.

If you want to avoid the hassle of clicking around, just tune in to listen on 94.1 WIP, where Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker will call both games. But if you want to watch all the action, here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this weekend’s Phillies games:

Today’s Phillies-Cubs game will air on Fox

The second game of the Phillies-Cubs series moves to Fox, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. It’s the second of eight Phillies games Fox currently has on its schedule.

Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 2.08 ERA), off to a strong start with the Phillies, will take the mound against Cubs righty Ben Brown (2-1, 4.57 ERA).

Calling the game is Adam Amin. He’ll be joined in the booth by analyst and former catcher A.J. Pierzynski, while Ken Rosenthal will report live from Wrigley Field.

This is Fox’s 30th season airing MLB games, which will include broadcasting its 26th World Series. The network will also air the All-Star game and broadcast a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in August.

Sunday’s game will be on ESPN

Phillies-Cubs will conclude their three-game series on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, with announcing trio Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Pérez calling all the action. Buster Olney will report from the stands at Wrigley Field.

Taking the mound will be Aaron Nola (0-5, 6.43 ERA), who has lost each of his five starts this season and struggled with his command. He’ll face Cubs righty Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.73 ERA), the former No. 2 MLB draft pick taken just behind Phillies slugger Bryce Harper.

It’s ESPN’s final season broadcasting MLB games, ending a 36-year run on the network that dates back to the 1990 season.

ESPN wanted to rework its reported $550 million contract with MLB after the league signed a bargain-basement $10 million deal with Roku, but MLB refused. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred described ESPN as a “shrinking platform,” an insult ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said caught him “by surprise.”

It’s unclear how MLB will replace ESPN, though fans should probably prepare to watch games on yet another streaming service. Though there have been signs the two could still have a relationship moving forward.

“There are very smart people that are trying to figure out ways to move forward with Major League Baseball,” Ravech said during a conference call ahead of the season. “That’s way above my pay grade to negotiate that, but I’m very optimistic about ESPN and Major League Baseball’s future.

Phillies’ record and NL East standings

