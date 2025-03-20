Phillies option Garrett Stubbs to triple A; Rafael Marchan will be the backup catcher

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The tap on the shoulder came a few minutes after 8 a.m., and Garrett Stubbs knew exactly what it was about.

Truth be told, he has known for a while.

Because despite being the Phillies’ backup catcher three years running — three seasons in which the team reached the postseason — Stubbs has minor league options. Rafael Marchán does not. So, if it came down to Stubbs or Marchán to play behind J.T. Realmuto on the season-opening roster, the Phillies were going to choose Marchán.

They made it official Thursday, optioning Stubbs to triple A one week before opening day. Manager Rob Thomson delivered the news to the popular 30-year-old catcher in a meeting that included president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Preston Mattingly.

“I knew it was a possibility coming into spring training, just knowing the circumstances with options and the business side of baseball, which can get crappy at times,” Stubbs said. “Whether there was minds to change or not — probably not — no matter when I’m on the field, I’m going to be playing my [heart] out. That’s just the only way I know how to do it. It ended up coming down to the business side of baseball.”

Realmuto plays more than any catcher in baseball. Backing him up and remaining productive isn’t easy. Stubbs gained notoriety — and respect from a star-laden roster that elected him as their representative in the players’ union — for helping to build a positive culture, be it by curating the team’s victory playlist or donning celebratory overalls after wins.

Stubbs also played a central role in putting together the game plan by participating in pregame scouting meetings with Realmuto and the pitchers.

On the field, though, Marchán, 26, has more upside. For years, the Phillies believed he could be part of their catching tandem, but injuries got in the way. Healthy at last, he will get his opportunity. And because the Phillies are hoping to trim Realmuto’s workload, it might be a more sizable chance than Stubbs received.

“A while ago, we thought he had a chance to be an everyday catcher,” Dombrowski said. “And many [teams] approached us along those lines. Over the last six months, his name’s come up a lot from other clubs. But the reality is, we like him. We have liked him for a long time.”

Stubbs batted .222 with a .628 OPS in 141 games. He hasn’t played in triple A since 2021 with the Astros. In discussing his role with Lehigh Valley, he discussed mentoring young pitchers and bringing the Phillies’ approach to their major league staff down to triple A.

It almost sounds like Stubbs is an extension of the coaching staff.

“I’ve been fortunate to be in winning organizations for my whole career,” Stubbs said. “I’ve seen World Series; I’ve seen NLCSs, ALCSs, division championships. All I care about is winning, and that’s what I’ve done my whole career and I hope to do that in triple A for that team because it’ll be preparing guys to learn how to win when they get to the big leagues.”

And the Phillies will also preserve precious catching depth. If they had kept Stubbs and tried to sneak Marchán through waivers, he almost certainly would’ve gotten claimed.

Now, they’ll have Stubbs on speed dial, 70 miles away in Allentown.

“That’s definitely the hardest part about all this,” he said. “I created a lot of really incredible friendships. I feel like I’ve had a huge impact on how we operate as a team collectively, and getting guys to kind of move in one direction.

“There’s a difference between having incredibly talented players and having winning players. [Those] are two separate things. We’ve created a culture over the last three years that has created winning players, and I feel like I’ve definitely had a hand as well as other guys in this locker room. We’ve created a winning culture that I hope sticks around with or without me.”