Three spots are up for grabs on the Phillies roster. Let’s predict the winners for each.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Six more days.

That’s all that remains of spring training — and you better believe most Phillies players and staff are counting. The team will break camp Monday evening and fly to Philadelphia, so plastic crates were positioned at the foot of each locker for nonessential belongings to be packed and loaded on the equipment truck that leaves here later this week.

It also means opening-day roster decisions are closer to being made.

Don’t expect much Phillies drama. Sure, injuries can crop up (remember when Mickey Moniak broke his hand on his last spring at-bat in 2022?) and minor trades can get made (Cristian Pache on opening-day eve in ‘23). But as it stands, 23 of the 26 roster spots appear settled.

Here’s how it’s shaping up:

That leaves one reliever, a backup catcher, and one bench spot up for grabs. The Phillies don’t have to set the roster until opening day, so it’s likely they will bring more than 26 players north before rerouting those who don’t make the cut to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Let’s examine an “either/or” scenario for each vacancy and render a prediction:

The bullpen

Either: Matt Strahm.

Or: The field.

Strahm didn’t throw for 10 days because of left shoulder inflammation caused by pinching in the joint. He was cleared to play catch last Saturday and began a progression in which he moved out from 75 feet to 90 to 120.

The Phillies expect Strahm to throw from a bullpen mound Wednesday, according to manager Rob Thomson. It’s not clear yet if he will get into games before camp breaks.

“I’ll be ready,” Strahm said, “but it’s up to them.”

If the Phillies decide Strahm needs additional time, they could backdate his placement on the 15-day injured list to March 24, causing him to miss as few as nine games and be activated in time for an April 8-10 series in Atlanta.

In that case, the Phillies would need a placeholder. Devin Sweet and Kyle Tyler are on the 40-man roster and have minor league options. Sweet, who gave up two ninth-inning runs Wednesday, has a solid changeup but typically struggles with command; Tyler is ticketed to be a starter in triple A but could factor into the bullpen mix.

“He’s a strike thrower, his secondary pitches are good,” Thomson said. “He’s pretty effective. I don’t think the hitters see his fastball very well.”

Right-hander Nabil Crismatt has 114 games of major-league experience in a journeyman career that has spanned eight organizations. He also has been impressive this spring. He isn’t on the 40-man roster and has a June opt-out clause, but is out of options. If the Phillies put him on the roster now, they could lose him when Strahm returns.

Prediction: Tyler. It’s the path of least resistance for a short-term need.

The backup catcher

Either: Garrett Stubbs.

Or: Rafael Marchán.

It’s a simple decision that only seems complicated because of Stubbs’ personality and popularity within the clubhouse for three years.

But the job must go to Marchán.

Because Marchán will surely get claimed if the Phillies try to slip him through waivers on the way to triple A. Despite being in the majors without interruption since 2022, Stubbs still has minor league options and not enough service time to refuse an assignment to triple A.

“Look, I didn’t create the situation. The situation is what it is,” Stubbs said last weekend. “I know the last three years I’ve done nothing but help this team win, and I plan on doing that going forward, no matter what the situation is, whether I’m playing or not playing.”

Stubbs’ impact goes beyond curating the Phillies’ victory playlist. He sits in on pregame scouting meetings with the pitchers and helps to develop the game plan. But Marchán is also known for his defense behind the plate. He’s 26 and a switch-hitter, with upside to play more often.

Besides, the Phillies will likely need Marchán and Stubbs this season. There’s only one way to keep them both in the organization.

Prediction: Marchán.

The bench

Either: Kody Clemens

Or: Buddy Kennedy

Or: Christian Arroyo

As a right-handed hitter who plays infield and outfield, Weston Wilson had an inside track on the last bench spot until he strained a muscle in his side early in camp. He recently resumed taking swings off a tee, but likely won’t be ready to play until later in April.

Clemens, who is out of options, is 13-for-41 (.317) with two homers in the spring. But he bats from the left side, which isn’t ideal for a team that has five left-handed hitters in the regular lineup. He’s a late-spring trade candidate.

If Kennedy has a leg up on Arroyo, it’s only because he’s out of options. But Arroyo, who is in camp on a minor-league contract, has more big-league experience, most of it with the Red Sox, and is 12-for-34 with two homers this spring.

“I feel comfortable with him anywhere in the infield,” Thomson said, while noting that Arroyo isn’t as much of an option in the outfield. “He hits. And he’s played in a market [Boston] that’s pretty hot, so I like that about him.”

It might come down to this: If Rojas throws to bases again Wednesday, as expected, and is cleared to return from a sore shoulder that has kept him from playing defense this spring, the Phillies would be more likely to consider Arroyo. Otherwise, they would need to turn to outfielder Óscar Mercado or tap into Kennedy’s versatility.

Prediction: Arroyo. Quite simply, he’s playing well enough.