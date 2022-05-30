Over the last 26 days, the Phillies experienced four “excruciating” — to use Joe Girardi’s word — late-inning losses. In three of those instances, Corey Knebel gave up the decisive hit.

And yet ...

“He’s still our closer,” Girardi said Monday.

OK, but for how much longer?

Less than 24 hours after Knebel blew a ninth-inning lead and lost the game in the 10th, he was back on the mound in a Memorial Day matinee at home against the San Francisco Giants. And, sure enough, he gave up a go-ahead solo homer to Evan Longoria.

The Phillies got Knebel off the hook, albeit temporarily, and forced extra innings. But the Giants pulled ahead in the 10th and sent the Phillies to a 5-4 loss, their fourth straight defeat and 10th in the last 14 games.

Giants catcher Curt Casali hit a two-run homer off reliever Andrew Bellatti to account for the final margin. The Phillies dropped to a season-high seven games under .500, at 21-28, and slid 11 games out of first place, their largest deficit on Memorial Day since 2017. The 2017 Phillies lost 99 games.

Kyle Schwarber pushed the game into the 10th inning with a leadoff homer in the ninth against Giants starter Logan Webb, who was left in the game by manager Gabe Kapler despite approaching 100 pitches.

Before that, Knebel came into a 2-2 game in the ninth inning and recorded the first two outs. But he missed with a first-pitch curveball to fall behind in the count before elevating a fastball that Longoria belted over the left-field fence.

It marked the latest blow against Knebel, signed in the offseason to be the closer despite not having closed since 2018 with the Milwaukee Brewers. After not allowing an earned run in his first six appearances and posting a 0.96 ERA through April, he has allowed nine runs (seven earned) in his last 10⅔ innings.

Knebel gave up three runs on four hits May 5, when the Phillies blew a 7-1 lead in a loss to the New York Mets. They were one strike away from completed a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium on May 15 when Knebel gave up two runs in a 4-3 loss.

Then came Sunday night in New York. Knebel allowed a game-tying, leadoff homer to Nick Plummer in the ninth inning, then gave up the winning run on Eduardo Escobar’s one-out double in the 10th.

A stretch like that would get many closers removed from the role, at least for the time being. Girardi could turn to setup man Jeurys Familia or lefty Brad Hand, both of whom have closed in the past. But Knebel is hardly the only Phillies reliever who has struggled.

“Yeah, he’s had three tough ones,” Girardi said before the game. “We all know he’s going to get it done for us. I really believe that. Closers go through it, too. I mean, I’ve seen the greatest closers in the world blow saves and go through it, too. You’ve just got to bounce back.”

Sinking feeling

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson lost a six-pitch duel — and a 2-0 lead — when he hung a sinker to Wilmer Flores in the sixth inning.

Gibson quickly got ahead 0-2 against Flores, who extended the at-bat by fouling off back-to-back sinkers. After Gibson couldn’t get Flores to chase a slider outside, he left a sinker up in the zone for a two-run homer to left field.

Until then, Gibson mostly muted the Giants. Flores’ homer was the first hit against him since the first inning, when Nick Castellanos ran down a ball in the right-field gap to extinguish a two-on, two-out threat.

Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins staked the Phillies to a 2-0 lead with solo homers against Webb.