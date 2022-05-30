Nearly two months after fracturing a bone in his right hand on the eve of opening day, Mickey Moniak returned Monday from the Phillies’ injured list and started in center field.

“It was a long 7½ weeks,” Moniak said, “but who’s counting?”

Moniak will play “a lot” in center field, manager Joe Girardi said at Citizens Bank Park before the Memorial Day opener of a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants, even though notoriously streaky Odúbel Herrera rode a 7-for-19 wave on the recently completed road trip to Atlanta and New York. Girardi said Herrera may see time in left field or right field.

The Phillies are hoping that Moniak can provide a spark. Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, won the center-field job in spring training before getting hit on the hand by a pitch in his last at-bat of the final exhibition game.

Moniak appeared to benefit from working with new hitting coach Kevin Long in spring training. Long moved Moniak closer to the plate, changing his stride direction, and spurring more rotation with his hips.

But any notion of Moniak as a possible savior for the swooning Phillies must be tempered by the reality that he was 6-for-47 (.128) with 22 strikeouts in 29 major-league games entering this season.

“I’m just trying to be myself,” Moniak said. “I’m trying to come here and be me, go out there and play baseball like I know I can. Me and K-Long talk about it: What can you put in the box at the end of the day? You might go 0-for-4 one day, but you made a great play on defense, you got a runner over, you hit a sac fly, ground ball with the infield back and less than two outs. Little things like that. That’s always the mindset.”

To open a roster spot for Moniak, the Phillies optioned left-hander Bailey Falter to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Special tribute

In a pregame ceremony, Phillies managing partner John Middleton, actor Miles Teller, and American Gold Star Mothers past national president Judith Young of Moorestown, N.J., unveiled a chair of honor in Section 137.

The unoccupied seat will pay tribute to every mother who lost a son or daughter during active service and be dedicated to the memory of their loved ones.

Extra bases

With a stolen base Sunday night in New York, second baseman Jean Segura became the fifth active player with at least 200 doubles, 100 homers, and 200 steals, joining Jose Altuve, Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen, and Mike Trout. ... The Phillies hadn’t played at home on Memorial Day since 2016. ... Ranger Suárez (4-3, 4.74 ERA) will start Tuesday night against Giants right-hander Jakob Junis (2-1, 2.76).