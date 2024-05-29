Phillies regain their fight, routing the Giants to snap a three-game losing streak

SAN FRANCISCO — After the first fastball, high and tight and clocked at 94 mph, Bryce Harper took a step back, glared at the mound, and yelled to Giants starter Kyle Harrison.

But that was only the beginning.

Advertisement

The next pitch, higher and tighter at 93 mph, nicked the nob of Harper’s bat, knocked off his helmet, and emptied both benches and bullpens in the fourth inning Wednesday.

Maybe it woke up the Phillies, too.

» READ MORE: The Phillies might have the ‘baddest infield in the world.’ Will it become the best in team history?

The umpires warned both benches but didn’t issue ejections. Harper scarcely moved from the batter’s box, as players milled around him. He didn’t move much faster once play resumed and he rolled a ball up the middle that he might have beaten out if he had run hard.

But the Phillies turned a two-run lead into a 6-1 victory that busted a three-game funk — and a nine-game losing skid in San Francisco dating to 2021 — and sent them home from a western swing with a 2-4 record but still in possession of the majors’ best overall mark at 39-18.

Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a homer against Harrison, setting a tone for the slumping Phillies and continuing his atypical dominance of lefties. Entering the game, Schwarber was batting .337/.444/.494 against lefties, compared to .175/.311/.350 against righties.

Nick Castellanos, off to a brutal start that left him among the lowest-producing everyday players in the majors, came within a triple of hitting for the cycle, including a two-run homer to left field in the fifth inning.

Oh, and Cristopher Sánchez cranked up his sinker to 97.4 mph, scattered four hits, and struck out seven in six scoreless innings to cap a month in which he posted a 2.03 ERA in 31 innings over five starts.

But it was Harper’s bizarre day that had everyone talking among a feisty crowd at Oracle Park.

» READ MORE: Do the Phillies have the best Big Three in MLB? How they stack up to other formidable starter trios.

Harper struck out three times. After a first-inning whiff against Harrison, he returned to the dugout and took a two-handed swing at the bat rack. He looked uncomfortable at first base on a low throw from Sánchez that he was unable to knock down in the first inning.

But Harper also drove in the Phillies’ final run with a line-drive single to center field in the eighth inning against reliever Randy Rodriguez.

And then there was the dustup with Harrison, which came on the seven-year anniversary of Harper’s memorable mound-charging brawl with former Giants reliever Hunter Strickland.

Harrison’s intentions weren’t clear, although it’s worth noting that he did struggle with command through five innings. Harper also has recent history with getting hit by pitches. He took a pitch to the face from then-Cardinals reliever Génesis Cabrera in 2021 and broke his left thumb on a fastball from then-Padres starter Blake Snell in 2022.

After Harrison’s first up-and-in pitch, Harper appeared to yell, “What are you doing, man?” After the second, Harper and on-deck batter Alec Bohm exchanged words with Giants catcher Curt Casali before the benches emptied.

Few players lost their cool. Punches weren’t thrown. Giants hitting coach Pat Burrell, the longtime former Phillies left fielder, appeared to be in the middle of everything. At one point, Giants third-base coach Matt Williams, one of Harper’s former managers with the Nationals, calmly chatted with Harper.

It was a strange end to a trip the Phillies would just as soon rather put in their rearview.

When they arrived in Colorado on Friday, they were 37-14, the best 51-game start in franchise history. They dropped two of three games against the Rockies before arriving in San Francisco, where they hadn’t won since 2021.