The game: Right-handed starter Kyle Gibson allowed only two hits over two innings, striking out three, in the Phillies’ 5-1 loss to the Braves at CoolToday Park. The Phillies’ bullpen did a good job of holding together the game until the very end -- when right-handed pitcher James Marvel blew a save, allowing five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Who stood out: The bullpen as a whole; right-hander Sam Coonrod, left-hander Christopher Sánchez, and right-hander James McArthur allowed only three hits, no runs, and one walk.

On the mound: Gibson did a good job of keeping a tough Braves’ lineup on their toes, mixing his six-pitch arsenal with ease. He struck out a few big-time hitters in Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud.

Quotable: “I thought he was pretty good,” said manager Joe Girardi of Gibson’s ability to throw his pitches on both sides of the plate. “The thing about him, is that’s what he needs to do, and he’s pretty good at it. Throwing every pitch to every side of the plate.”

Next: The Phillies face the Yankees in Tampa, Fla., on Monday at 1:05 p.m. It will be broadcast on MLB.com.