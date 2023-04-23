Gregory Soto is finding his groove with the Phillies in new role

The Detroit Tigers signed Gregory Soto as an amateur free agent in 2012. He was just 17 years old. The left-handed pitcher played in their organization for 10 years, until the Phillies traded for him in January.

It was a change in more ways than one. In Detroit, Soto was a closer. Of his 214 career innings pitched, 100 2/3 have come in the ninth inning. He has only pitched in the ninth inning once for the Phillies this year.

It’s not as jarring a transition as it would be for Craig Kimbrel, who is on the verge of notching his 400th career save, but it is a jarring transition, nonetheless. And because Soto arrived to Phillies spring training late, due to complications with his visa, he had only had a few weeks to adjust to an entirely new role, and an entirely new organization.

That hasty switch was reflected in his outings early on. On March 30, he made his Phillies debut in the fourth inning, and wasn’t able to record an out. He allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits with two walks.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Matt Strahm has been the Phillies’ best starter, but he could help the bullpen once Ranger Suárez returns

Since then, Soto has pitched to a 0.96 ERA. He’s struck out 14, and walked just four batters. Part of this is due to a mechanical change. Manager Rob Thomson said that the Phillies’ coaching staff modified Soto’s delivery slightly.

“It’s more slide step and not the big high leg kick and then slide step,” Thomson said. “So it’s consistent, very simple, and he’s just filling the strike zone up.

“His slider’s been good, throwing it for strikes. He’s throwing the changeup every once in a while to right handed hitters. He’s been — I don’t know if there’s two other lefties in baseball that are as good as (Soto and José Alvarado) right now.”

Soto is throwing his slider more often. He threw it only 21.6% percent of the time in 2022, and has now upped that 45.5% in 2023. But beyond that, the left-handed pitcher says that he now feels more comfortable around the team, which has allowed to settle in.

He’s grown particularly close with outfielder Cristian Pache, who was acquired early in the season via trade from the A’s. Both Pache and Soto are big basketball fans, and like to watch NBA games together. They also like to predict the outcome of different games — especially now that the playoffs are going on — and will give each other grief if their prediction is wrong.

“It’s a battle over who has bragging rights,” Soto said. “They’re just little interactions, but they make me feel more comfortable.”

Soto has also grown close to the Phillies’ relief corps, which he says is the most talented group he’s been around in his five-year career. He believes that they motivate each other to be better, which has made the closer-by-committee system that Thomson uses an easier transition for Soto.

“I just want to help the team win; that’s where my mind is right now,” Soto said. “I want to help out wherever they need me to help out.”

Extra bases

Thomson said that left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez (left elbow strain) will throw a bullpen on Tuesday. If that goes well, he will probably go on a rehab assignment...Thomson said that Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain) has looked “really good” in his rehab assignment in single-A Clearwater thus far. Nelson threw two and 2/3 innings on Saturday, allowing only three hits. His velocity was up to 95 mph. Nelson threw 44 pitches. The Phillies would like to see him stretched out to three or four innings before he rejoins the big league club.

» READ MORE: Zack Wheeler helps deal a 9-3 Phillies win against Rockies