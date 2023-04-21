Matt Strahm has been the Phillies’ best starter, but he could help the bullpen once Ranger Suárez returns

For the second time this week, Ranger Suárez will face hitters — including Bryce Harper — in a simulated game. The lefty’s two innings on Saturday also will serve as a reminder that he’s still a few weeks from re-entering the Phillies’ starting rotation.

Eventually, though, Suárez will return. And the Phillies will have a decision to make.

Manager Rob Thomson won’t make any declarations until the time comes. But it’s possible, even likely, that left-hander Matt Strahm will revert to his intended role as a multi-inning reliever, even though he has been the Phillies’ best starter so far.

» READ MORE: Can AI pitching technology help Bryce Harper return to the Phillies even sooner?

Advertisement

“If he’s not in the rotation, he’s really a premier long man,” Thomson said. “He’s a guy that, if you’re down in the fifth inning, you bring Strahm in because your starter’s out of pitches, or for whatever reason. And then you take the lead, well, you still feel really good about keeping Strahm out there because he’s got that type of stuff. He’s really a valuable guy.”

The Phillies signed Strahm to a two-year, $15 million contract to occupy a bullpen role. But the plan changed in spring training after Suárez and top prospect Andrew Painter went down with elbow injuries. Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who will make a spot start Saturday, also was sidelined with triceps tendinitis.

Strahm shifted to the rotation three-quarters of the way though spring training. In four starts, he has a 3.00 ERA and leads the team with 27 strikeouts in 18 innings. He recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts Thursday night but didn’t receive any run support in a 5-0 loss to the Rockies.

But the Phillies also can use Strahm in the bullpen to fortify the bridge to the late-inning quartet of Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Domínguez, and José Alvarado. Andrew Bellatti appeared in 10 of the first 20 games and has a 6.23 ERA. He has had difficulty commanding his signature slider.

“His fastball’s good. He’s just not getting swing and miss on the slider right now,” Thomson said. “It’s probably location-related. But I trust him a lot. He’s gotten some big outs for us.”

If Strahm has a preferred role, he isn’t saying. He has made 29 starts and 183 relief appearances in eight seasons after being drafted by the Royals in the 21st round in 2012.

» READ MORE: How Nick Castellanos’ time in Cincinnati — and a meeting with a Reds icon — helped set him up for Year 2 with the Phillies

“I enjoy starting. I also enjoy the bullpen. I enjoy pitching,” Strahm said. “As a starter, you get to do it longer, but you’ve got to wait four days for it every time. Again, pros and cons to each. I love them both. I’ll throw the ball until my arm falls off.”

Suárez is expected to make a few starts in the minors before he’s reinstated from the injured list. It’s likely he won’t be ready until early May.

The Phillies will face a more immediate decision Saturday, when they must make a move to open a roster spot for Sánchez. Right-hander Luis Ortiz could be optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Thomson said the Phillies haven’t decided if they will keep Sánchez on the roster beyond Saturday’s game. They could retain him as a long reliever or option him to triple A to keep him stretched out as a starter.

Harper faces heat

Harper faced live pitching for the third time in four days, with the Phillies inviting hard-throwing reliever Jeff Hoffman from triple A to face him. Hoffman ratcheted up his fastball to 96-99 mph and featured a nasty slider.

“Timing is off a little bit, but it was pretty good stuff that he was facing,” Thomson said. “We just keep progressing.”

The Phillies are aiming to get Harper the equivalent of 45 at-bats against pitchers by the end of the homestand Thursday. He will accompany the team on the road and likely will meet with Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache during the May 1-3 series against the Dodgers.

» READ MORE: Trade of Logan O’Hoppe for Brandon Marsh is looking like a win-win for Phillies and Angels

Hoffman, meanwhile, is a potentially intriguing bullpen option.

The Phillies signed the 30-year-old right-hander to a minor league contract with a May 1 opt-out if he isn’t in the majors. He has 134 games of major league experience with the Rockies and Reds and has added about 3 mph to his fastball from last year.

But Hoffman also has struggled with his control in triple A. He has allowed five hits and five walks in 6⅔ innings at Lehigh Valley and given up runs in four of six appearances.

Game time changed

With rain in the forecast Saturday evening, the Phillies pushed up the first pitch to 3:05 p.m. It had been scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

According to the Phillies, the start time was adjusted to avoid the potential for a rain delay or postponement. Fans are encouraged to email tickets@phillies.com or call 215-463-1000 with questions.

» READ MORE: ‘I want to be smart about it’: As Bryce Harper begins sliding, he cautions against rushing his rehab

Extra bases

Third baseman Edmundo Sosa returned to the lineup after missing five game with low back stiffness. ... Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter (elbow) remains on an every-other-day schedule of playing catch from 60 feet in Clearwater, Fla. ... Right-hander Nick Nelson (hamstring) is scheduled to continue his minor league assignment with two innings Saturday for low-A Clearwater. The Phillies want to stretch out Nelson as a starter. ... Sánchez will be opposed Saturday by Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.80 ERA).