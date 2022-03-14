CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper reached out to Kris Bryant the other day. But before anyone gets hysterical — or heaven forbid, runs out to get ‘BRYANT’ stitched onto the back of a crisp, new Phillies jersey — it was personal, not business.

“I texted him to tell him congrats on his twins. That’s about it,” Harper said Monday, referring to Bryant’s recent social media announcement that he and his wife are expecting twin sons this summer. “I haven’t talked to him about [free agency] at all. He’s going to make the best decision for his family, and you know, if that’s Philadelphia, that’s Philadelphia.”

Harper would love for it to be Philadelphia. The reigning National League MVP needs a wingman in the middle of the Phillies’ order, and who better than his childhood friend from back home in Las Vegas? They played together for one summer growing up. Last year, Harper used Bryant’s bat for a stretch of games. They’re close.

But Harper stumped equally strongly Monday for free-agent sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, noting that “there’s three guys out there that can really help us.” Never shy about playing armchair general manager, Harper declined to state a preference for one over the others. He did, however, express confidence that the Phillies will sign one of them.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Harper said. “It’d definitely be a downer [if they didn’t].”

Especially because the luxury-tax threshold will rise to $230 million under the new collective bargaining agreement. It’s a $20 million increase from last year and the largest year-to-year hike since the current competitive-balance tax system went into effect in 2002.

In recent years, Phillies ownership, led by managing partner John Middleton, treated the threshold like a limbo stick. They authorized the front office to spend up to the limit but not go over unless the team was one move from being a World Series contender. Last year, the Phillies came within about $600,000 of the threshold.

Harper’s optimism stems from his trust in Middleton to take the same approach to the higher threshold. And if anyone other than president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski would know Middleton’s plans, it’s Harper, who developed a strong relationship with the owner and his wife during a 2019 free-agent recruiting process that resulted in him signing a 13-year, $330 million contract.

“The CBT is really something that affects our team,” Harper said. “It really helps us because it gives us that luxury of getting two or three more guys that are really impact players. And I think we will go all the way to $230 [million], as of now. I hope. So I think that’s really going to impact our team to go out there and get the guys that are the best available and that are smart and work for our team.”

Bryant figures to be the most expensive. Castellanos would require them to forfeit a compensatory second-round draft pick after receiving a qualifying offer in November. Schwarber fits with the Phillies’ stated preference for a left-handed hitter and has a strong relationship with hitting coach Kevin Long, with whom he worked last year with the Washington Nationals.

“I think all three are winners,” Harper said. “They’ve proven that. Schwarber, of course, he won in Chicago, he did a great job for the Red Sox last year and the Nationals. He’s a winner as a player. KB can play anywhere — third base, first base, DH, left field. He’s a winner as well. He’s come up in big spots, big situations. And then Nicky, Casty, I really enjoy him as a player. He’s a good left fielder. He’d be a great middle-of-the-order bat for us.”

Harper was a one-man show for much of last season, especially in the second half. He batted .309 and slugged .615 with 42 doubles, 35 homers, 100 walks, and a .429 on-base percentage. He also started 72 consecutive games to finish the season, an impressive streak after he dealt with a cranky lower back, a bruised wrist after taking a fastball off the cheek, and other assorted injuries in the first half.

The Phillies emerged last week from the owners’ 99-day lockout of the players with multiple needs. They addressed the bullpen by doling out twin one-year, $6 million contracts to free-agent relievers Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand. They have agreed to a contract, pending a physical, with center fielder Odúbel Herrera.

Last, but hardly least, will be left field, the highest-profile addition. And they have roughly $30 million to $35 million to spend before reaching the luxury-tax threshold.

“I think that’s really going to impact our team to go out there and get the guys that are best available and that are smart and work for our team,” Harper said. “There’s proven winners out there that help us today. And I think to be able to go out and get at least one of those guys is going to be really huge for us.”