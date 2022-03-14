CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with left-handed reliever Brad Hand on Monday, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

ESPN was first to report the deal, which brings the Phillies’ CBT payroll up to approximately $194 million, with a deal for outfielder Odubel Herrera deal close.

Hand’s deal is pending a physical.

Hand, who will be 32 on Sunday, spent last season with the Nationals, Blue Jays and Mets. he appeared in 68 games with a 3.90 ERA across all three stops. He joins a bullpen that now consists of Corey Knebel, Jeurys Familia, Seranthony Dominguez, Connor Brogdon, Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod.