But while Neris didn’t get hit particularly hard during that stretch, he didn’t pitch well enough to hold on to the closer role after the Phillies acquired Brandon Workman in an Aug. 21 trade with the Boston Red Sox. His last three appearances have come in the eighth inning with the Phillies leading by four runs, tied, and leading by three runs, and he has retired eight of 10 batters, including six in a row over his last two outings.