A .263 career hitter over parts of four big-league seasons as a utility player with the Florida Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, Dillon worked as the Nationals’ assistant hitting coach for the last two years. The 44-year-old is known for studying the cognitive tendencies of his hitters, such as their respective rates of making contact within the strike zone and chasing pitches outside the zone, and tailoring individual drills to improve their skills.