In 2018, Joe Dillon brought a scientific approach to batting instruction to the Washington Nationals, prompting lead hitting coach Kevin Long to laud him as “the best assistant in baseball.”
Not even two years later, the Phillies believe Dillon is the right coach to unlock an offense that underachieved for most of last season.
Dillon was hired Thursday as the Phillies’ hitting coach, the team announced. He will join new manager Joe Girardi’s staff and be the full-time successor to John Mallee, who was let go in August and replaced on an interim basis by former manager/hitting savant Charlie Manuel.
A .263 career hitter over parts of four big-league seasons as a utility player with the Florida Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, Dillon worked as the Nationals’ assistant hitting coach for the last two years. The 44-year-old is known for studying the cognitive tendencies of his hitters, such as their respective rates of making contact within the strike zone and chasing pitches outside the zone, and tailoring individual drills to improve their skills.
Dillon espouses launch angle and other popular tenets of contemporary hitting instruction. But while Mallee preached a “selective-aggressive” approach for each of his hitters, Dillon seems to realize that a one-size-fits-all plan isn’t necessarily effective, nor does he push his methods on every hitter.
According to a Washington Post article in spring training of 2018, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman were Dillon disciples who took advantage of his cognitive-based drills. Bryce Harper, however, notably preferred to stick to his own routine.
Rhys Hoskins will be Dillon’s biggest initial pet project with the Phillies. The slugging first baseman endured a miserable second half of the season, batting .180 with a .318 on-base percentage, .361 slugging percentage, and nine home runs in 313 plate appearances after the All-Star break.
As a team, the Phillies were expected to slug their way to playoff contention. Instead, they ranked eighth in the 15-team National League in runs (774), ninth in hits (1,369) and slugging (.427), and 11th in homers (215) and on-base percentage (.319).
Before hiring Dillon, the Phillies also met with Matt Stairs, the 19-year big-league veteran whose tide-turning pinch-hit home run at Dodger Stadium in Game 4 of the 2008 NL Championship Series made him immensely popular among Phillies fans. Stairs also served as the club’s hitting coach in 2017, and therefore is familiar with many Phillies hitters.
Ultimately, though, the Phillies went with Dillon, who got a strong endorsement from Long. That went a long way with Girardi, under whom Long worked for several seasons with the New York Yankees.