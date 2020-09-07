Outfielder Kyle Garlick and reliever Mauricio Llovera were added to the roster to replace Quinn and Bruce. Garlick made a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth inning Sunday and got his first hit as a Phillie. Llovera made his major-league debut and pitched out of trouble for a scoreless seventh inning, but failed to get an out while being charged with four runs in the eighth. … Blake Parker’s string of 9 2/3 scoreless innings came to an end when he allowed three runs during New York’s seven-run eighth inning. … The Phillies added three players to their alternate training site, including former Holy Cross High School and Rutgers-Camden pitcher Jeff Singer. The other two additions were catcher Henri Lartigue and infielder Luke Williams.