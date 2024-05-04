Phillies place Trea Turner on the 10-day IL; he’s expected to miss at least six weeks

Shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the Phillies announced on Saturday. Infielder Kody Clemens was recalled from triple A Lehigh Valley as a corresponding move.

It is Turner’s first injured list stint since July-August 2021. When asked how long Turner expects to be out, he said at least six weeks.

Turner is batting .343/.392/.460 in 33 games this season, while Clemens slashed .247/.327/.419 in 23 games with the IronPigs.

Turner injured himself in Friday’s 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants when he scored from second base in the fourth inning. Turner said postgame that he felt something in hamstring a few moments before he reached home plate and felt sore shortly after.

He was replaced by Edmundo Sosa at shortstop ahead of the fifth inning Friday and underwent further testing on Saturday.

Manager Rob Thomson said Sosa or Bryson Stott could fill in at shortstop, with Whit Merrifield filling in for Stott at second base. Second base is Merrifield’s best defensive position, but Stott hasn’t played shortstop since the 2022 World Series.