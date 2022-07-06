The Phillies have gone 43-38 over their first half of the 2022 season despite a number of injuries. They’re missing 40% of their starting rotation (Ranger Suárez and Zach Eflin), their starting second baseman, Jean Segura, infielders Johan Camargo and Nick Maton, and a number of relievers to injured list stints. Right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon, who had been one of the interim manager Rob Thomson’s most reliable arms, was placed on the COVID-related injured list on June 25.

The Phillies likely are about to get even more short-staffed as they embark on a nine-game road trip that will take them to Canada, where vaccination is required to enter the country, to face the Toronto Blue Jays. Thomson said Wednesday that he will address his team’s vaccination status on the first leg of that road trip, in St. Louis, but conceded that not having a full ballclub is not ideal.

“People are going to make their own choices,” Thomson said. “You’ve got to respect that.”

Luckily for Thomson, he expects to see some of his injured players back sooner rather than later. Here are a few injury updates:

Brogdon likely to return soon

Brogdon played catch on Wednesday during Thomson’s media availability. Assuming it went well, he will head to triple-A Lehigh Valley for at least one outing. After he tested positive for COVID-19, Brogdon was quarantined in a hotel for eight days. He threw a baseball into a pillow to keep his arm in shape. How much time he’ll need in Lehigh Valley is up in the air.

Eflin update

There is no immediate plan for Eflin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 28 (retroactive to June 26) with a right knee bruise, to throw off a mound anytime soon. He’s going to play catch on Wednesday and do some agility work. Thomson said that Eflin will get out to 120 feet on Wednesday, and then they’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow.

Thomson said that he doesn’t know if the pain is “all the way out” of Eflin’s knee, but it is “a lot better.”

A few 60-day injured list updates

There are a number of relievers on the Phillies’ 60-day injured list, including Ryan Sherriff, JoJo Romero, Kent Emanuel, and Sam Coonrod, and they’re progressing in their respective rehab assignments. Sherriff will pitch 1⅓ innings Wednesday night in Lehigh Valley. Emanuel, who is being stretched out as a starter, will throw 90 pitches Wednesday night for Lehigh Valley. Romero will pitch Thursday.

Thomson said the tentative plan is to use Emanuel out of the rotation rather than in long relief, even though he can do both. The recent injuries to Suárez (low back spams) and Eflin have put a spotlight on the Phillies’ lack of starting pitching depth, and Emanuel, who went six innings and allowed one earned run in his last start on June 30, should help with that.